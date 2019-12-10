TshisaLIVE

Bonang calls on Eskom to pull through for Zozi’s return

10 December 2019 - 12:17 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Bonang Matheba says it will be terrible if Zozibini Tunzi arrives home to darkness.
Image: Twitter/ Bonang

While South Africans wait excitedly for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to arrive back in the country, TV personality Bonang Matheba has called on Eskom to pull through for her return.

Bonang was among those frustrated with load-shedding on Monday, when the power utility implemented stage 6.

Eskom said stage 6, a first, was implemented due to a “technical problem” at Medupi power station.

It also blamed the unprecedented power cuts on recent heavy rains.

On social media, Bonang said it would be terrible if Zozi returned home to darkness. 

In a separate tweet, she suggested it was time to call the police because the status quo was too much.

Though funny, many social media users pointed out the truth in Bonang's post and shared their views in her comment section. 

Here is a snapshot of the reactions.

