Bonang calls on Eskom to pull through for Zozi’s return
While South Africans wait excitedly for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to arrive back in the country, TV personality Bonang Matheba has called on Eskom to pull through for her return.
Bonang was among those frustrated with load-shedding on Monday, when the power utility implemented stage 6.
Eskom said stage 6, a first, was implemented due to a “technical problem” at Medupi power station.
It also blamed the unprecedented power cuts on recent heavy rains.
On social media, Bonang said it would be terrible if Zozi returned home to darkness.
Imagine Miss Universe coming back home go se na motlakase?! No. @Eskom_SA— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 9, 2019
In a separate tweet, she suggested it was time to call the police because the status quo was too much.
Stage 6.....?!!! 🤯 Ke ha go le yang yanong?!! Bathong ba modimo!! pic.twitter.com/nhMLu5qEeq— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 9, 2019
Though funny, many social media users pointed out the truth in Bonang's post and shared their views in her comment section.
