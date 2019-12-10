Bonang calls on Eskom to pull through for Zozi’s return

While South Africans wait excitedly for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to arrive back in the country, TV personality Bonang Matheba has called on Eskom to pull through for her return.

Bonang was among those frustrated with load-shedding on Monday, when the power utility implemented stage 6.

Eskom said stage 6, a first, was implemented due to a “technical problem” at Medupi power station.

It also blamed the unprecedented power cuts on recent heavy rains.

On social media, Bonang said it would be terrible if Zozi returned home to darkness.