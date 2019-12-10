Cassie gives birth to a baby girl

US singer Cassie and her husband Alex Fine have welcomed a baby girl, their first child together.

According to TMZ, baby Frankie Fine was born on Friday in Los Angeles.

People US reported that the baby weighed 3.7kg at birth.

Cassie has been parading #PreggerGoals HARD over the past few months.

She took to Instagram earlier this month to show off her baby bump and reveal that she was in the last days of her pregnancy. She said her “mind has been all over the place with thoughts and questions on becoming a first-time mom”.