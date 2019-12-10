TshisaLIVE

Cassie gives birth to a baby girl

10 December 2019 - 07:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassie has given birth to a baby girl.
Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

US singer Cassie and her husband Alex Fine have welcomed a baby girl, their first child together.

According to TMZ, baby Frankie Fine was born on Friday in Los Angeles. 

People US reported that the baby weighed 3.7kg at birth.

Cassie has been parading #PreggerGoals HARD over the past few months.

She took to Instagram earlier this month to show off her baby bump and reveal that she was in the last days of her pregnancy. She said her “mind has been all over the place with thoughts and questions on becoming a first-time mom”. 

In my final days of pregnancy (yes days! Finally! 😆), my mind has been all over the place with thoughts and questions on becoming a first time mom. I’ve personally found comfort in meeting and sharing my experiences with other moms which is why I’m so thankful to have discovered @peanut - it’s helped me see that I’m not alone in all of these wandering thoughts. The app introduces you to like-minded women nearby who are at a similar stage in life. It’s designed to help you find support in areas that you might be questioning and learn from one another. I love the sense of community that @Peanut provides for women and it is a reminder that we're not alone in this process. Be sure to check it out! #peanutapp #ad

Sis has been living a fairy tale over the past two years, from getting engaged on a ranch to a special wedding ceremony and welcoming her bundle of joy.

Fans have been here for it every step of the way, including when she took to the gram in October to post a snap of her in nothing but fishnet tights that went right up over her bump and a pair of black patent stiletto heels.

We wonder if sis will bring her baby girl to SA so that we can celebrate with the couple.

TshisaLIVE
