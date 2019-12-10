TshisaLIVE

LootLove on Zozibini Tunzi's signature look: 'You are everything and beyond'

10 December 2019 - 05:54 By Unathi Nkanjeni
LootLove.
LootLove.
Image: Instagram/Luthando Shosha

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi wowed the judges and the world with her natural hair and stage presence to claim the crown on Sunday.

The pageant took place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

On social media, TV and radio personality LootLove expressed her love for Zozibini's trending haircut and how crowns sit well on it.

Since the 25-year-old was crowned Miss SA in August, her natural haircut has become a huge talking point.

Last week, LootLove defended Zozibini after a social media user said she looked “like a boy”.

“To you, looking like a boy is an insult. To her: she broke barriers with that same look.”

LootLove was not the only celeb who shared her excitement at Zozibini winning the Miss Universe title.

Here are some of the other congratulatory messages from SA celebs.

