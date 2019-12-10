Roxette frontwoman Marie Fredriksson dead, 61

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died at the age of 61.

Her manager confirmed the star's death on Tuesday in a statement, explaining that it followed “a 17-year-long battle with cancer”.

Her bandmate Per Gessle also paid tribute to her, calling her “the most wonderful friend for over 40 years”.

“Things will never be the same,” he added.

The group topped the charts in the 1990s with hits including The Look, Joyride and It Must Have Been Love.