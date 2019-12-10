AKA accused of ‘losing the plot’ after Zuma load-shedding claims
AKA has once again faced the Twitter firing squad after telling Mzansi, during the height of power cuts, that we made our bed by kicking Jacob Zuma out, and now we must sleep in it.
The rapper, like hundreds of others, flocked to Twitter on Monday after news that Eskom had introduced stage six load-shedding.
The power utility said the decision was made due to a “shortage of capacity” following a technical problem at Medupi power station “impacting additional generation supply.”
While tweeps blamed everything from the weather to the president, AKA suggested the rolling blackouts had something to do with former president Jacob Zuma being ousted from power.
He said the nation had “made your bed” and now needed to “sleep in it”.
So y’all kicked Zuma out and now we at Stage 6. Made your bed, sleep in it.— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 9, 2019
Soon the rapper's mentions were blowing up as fans labelled him a hypocrite and said he was “losing the plot”.
This is not about Zuma or Ramaphosa this caused by ANc like it or not this party runs by crooks ,mukhulu Zuma looted before that's y we arrived at this economic crisis pic.twitter.com/ptNl5oU8KN— jrmafila magaddafi (@jrmafila) December 9, 2019
You encouraged and had video calls with ANC presidents now you're slamming it ? Pathetic— 25 December 🎉🎈🎊 (@sthebeworldwide) December 10, 2019
The country was damaged under him what do you expect.. U losing the plot— LeeG (@Safricansfirst) December 9, 2019
Its official @akaworldwide is a politician... leads the dehydrated masses to the river & the next day when contamination is announced he looks at them funny for drinking from the river... pic.twitter.com/qpbNlwPfWO— ✊🏾 a luta continua ✊🏾 (@BiggiePhats) December 10, 2019
Buh you said you won't comment on politics again... Just video call the president & tell him that some of us are breastfeeding in the dark! pic.twitter.com/eMYhgTrNBi— Mama kaJunior (@thembimatipira) December 9, 2019
Haibo call Cyril ,you and him Video Called each other mos , and you campaigned for the useless ANC to secure the Bag ,He was there Deputy President 5yrs Just behind Zumas ears— mickey van peeblez (@van_peeblez) December 9, 2019
AKA responded to the criticisms leveled against him, telling users he was not into politics but popularity.
He also brushed off all those who brought up his relationship with the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa, telling them "we were all in the same boat now".
Yah ... and? Doesn’t the president ever call you? https://t.co/iAOjPsshvO— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 9, 2019
Now the president was at my 🏡 ... hectic. https://t.co/mmRXkcp1tu— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 9, 2019
Yes. I voted ANC ... so what? You voted EFF and we both load shedded, and our batteries are dying. Now shut the fuck up.— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 9, 2019