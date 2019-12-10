AKA accused of ‘losing the plot’ after Zuma load-shedding claims

AKA has once again faced the Twitter firing squad after telling Mzansi, during the height of power cuts, that we made our bed by kicking Jacob Zuma out, and now we must sleep in it.

The rapper, like hundreds of others, flocked to Twitter on Monday after news that Eskom had introduced stage six load-shedding.

The power utility said the decision was made due to a “shortage of capacity” following a technical problem at Medupi power station “impacting additional generation supply.”

While tweeps blamed everything from the weather to the president, AKA suggested the rolling blackouts had something to do with former president Jacob Zuma being ousted from power.

He said the nation had “made your bed” and now needed to “sleep in it”.