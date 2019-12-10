TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Zinhle celebrates 'Umlilo's' platinum status with fire video

‘For such a big song, we can't have one music video’

10 December 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
'Umlilo' has gone platinum and DJ Zinhle is celebrating.
Image: DJ Zinhle/ Instagram

Three months after the release of Umlilo, DJ Zinhle ft. Mvzzle and Rethabile have released another blazing video to celebrate the track's platinum status. 

Noted as a fire song, Umlilo retains its literal meaning by blazing the YouTube views.

On Friday, Zinhle celebrated its platinum status by dropping a second video for the song. 

TshisaLIVE caught up with the trio on December 2 at Universal Music Group's Night For The Stars awards ceremony, where they were presented with a plaque in honour of their achievement.

Zinhle told TshisaLIVE they were ecstatic about the success of the song, which had reached 5.1 million streams.

“We thought we would reach platinum after a year or something, but when we heard that we reached platinum in three months, I just thought, let's give people something extra,” Zinhle said.

“We don't even know if this is the last video. What if we reach double platinum?!

“I mean, for such a big song, we can't have one music video,” she said.

