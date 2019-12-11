TshisaLIVE

Cassper promises the lights will stay on for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng

The rapper shut down fears of a black-out at the gig

11 December 2019 - 13:30 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest has assured fans that load-shedding will not affect his upcoming concert.
Cassper Nyovest has assured fans that load-shedding will not affect his upcoming concert.
Image: Twitter/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has assured his fans that there won't be interruptions of any kind during the much-awaited #FillUpRoyalBafokeng concert this weekend.

The nation has been experiencing a series of power cuts and has grown frustrated with Eskom for keeping them in the dark this festive season.

With his annual concert just days away, a tweep was concerned that there may be a power cut during the event. 

He tagged Cass in a tweet, asking him to have a backup plan.

“Morning Cassper, bro. Please have a backup for this thing of load-shedding. Please, bro because it's boring and we want to feel this next #FillUp.”

The Baby Girl hitmaker responded: “Morning Arthur. My productions are always run with generators. We have never had a blackout at fill up. It's a world-class concert! See you in Sunday #FillUpRoyalBafokeng.”

Arthur is not the only one who is excited about the concert. Another tweep who's been dying to shoot for Cassper's concert got his wish.

He reached out to Cassper on Twitter, saying he had tried everything he could to shoot at #FillUpRoyalBafokeng.

“I have contacted everyone that I feel could help ... Watching the show from the golden circle is going to break my heart. Even willing to pay them to just get an opportunity to shoot such a spectacle,” the fan wrote.

To his surprise, Cassper replied, telling him he'd make a plan for him and he should check his DM.

MORE

Black Coffee praises Cassper Nyovest's decade transformation

Black Coffee uses one word to describe Cassper's decade transformation.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Mzansi's 'best' rappers honoured at new SA hip-hop museum

Where is Khuli Chana, Tuks Senganga, Mo Molemi, K.O, Okmalumkoolkat, JR, Anatii and Nasty C?
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN SNAPS | SA celebs do the decade challenge

Check out what a difference a decade can make for these SA celebs
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene's reaction to stage 6 load-shedding takes the cake- 'This is when ... TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA tells Nigeria to keep Cardi B as SA has the Rugby World Cup TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee praises Cassper Nyovest's decade transformation TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA accused of ‘losing the plot’ after Zuma load-shedding claims TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I listened to 'Brown Skin Girl' to activate that black girl magic': Four ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER | Stage 6 to 8 load-shedding and what it could mean for you
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X