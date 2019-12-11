Cassper promises the lights will stay on for #FillUpRoyalBafokeng

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has assured his fans that there won't be interruptions of any kind during the much-awaited #FillUpRoyalBafokeng concert this weekend.

The nation has been experiencing a series of power cuts and has grown frustrated with Eskom for keeping them in the dark this festive season.

With his annual concert just days away, a tweep was concerned that there may be a power cut during the event.

He tagged Cass in a tweet, asking him to have a backup plan.

“Morning Cassper, bro. Please have a backup for this thing of load-shedding. Please, bro because it's boring and we want to feel this next #FillUp.”

The Baby Girl hitmaker responded: “Morning Arthur. My productions are always run with generators. We have never had a blackout at fill up. It's a world-class concert! See you in Sunday #FillUpRoyalBafokeng.”