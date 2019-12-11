TshisaLIVE

Hold Up! So the streets were angry that Mihlali didn’t celebrate Miss Universe?

Sis clapped back at the outrageous demands

11 December 2019 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Fans criticised Mihlali Ndamase for not congratulating Zozibini Tunzi on being crowned Miss Universe 2019, and she clapped back.
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase has told fans to sit down after they demanded to know why she had not congratulated Zozibini Tunzi on winning the Miss Universe title.

Zozi was the toast of Mzansi after she beat out 90 other women for the Miss Universe title on Sunday. Social media was soon flooded with messages of congratulations for Zozi, with some of the most famous faces in the land applauding her accomplishment.

Mihlali fans thought she should be among those, and when she took to Twitter to recount  problems with her bowels, they asked her why she was staying quiet on the issue.

“Zozibini won Miss Universe. Ain't you gonna say something, Mihlali?” said one fan.

“I'm not your president. Don’t ask me nonsense, girl,” she said.

Mihlali was not here for the drama and told the fans she shouldn't be expected to congratulate everyone.

Even with that, some fans still pushed her to take on the role, and said Mihlali “should have this leadership thing in you”.

Others defended her and said she should be allowed to live her life.

As the debate raged on, Mihlali's name topped the Twitter trends list.

