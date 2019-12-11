Hold Up! So the streets were angry that Mihlali didn’t celebrate Miss Universe?
Sis clapped back at the outrageous demands
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase has told fans to sit down after they demanded to know why she had not congratulated Zozibini Tunzi on winning the Miss Universe title.
Zozi was the toast of Mzansi after she beat out 90 other women for the Miss Universe title on Sunday. Social media was soon flooded with messages of congratulations for Zozi, with some of the most famous faces in the land applauding her accomplishment.
Mihlali fans thought she should be among those, and when she took to Twitter to recount problems with her bowels, they asked her why she was staying quiet on the issue.
“Zozibini won Miss Universe. Ain't you gonna say something, Mihlali?” said one fan.
“I'm not your president. Don’t ask me nonsense, girl,” she said.
Mihlali was not here for the drama and told the fans she shouldn't be expected to congratulate everyone.
Andiyopresident yenu m’na, sundibuz’ubudenge ntombazane. https://t.co/SQxcxyP5UC— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) December 9, 2019
Even with that, some fans still pushed her to take on the role, and said Mihlali “should have this leadership thing in you”.
Disappointing. You should have this leadership thing in you. We take it as if you our representative and any leader would be proud to take that position. Make the best of it— Reeta 🌼🌸 (@Retha_Molapo) December 9, 2019
Others defended her and said she should be allowed to live her life.
As the debate raged on, Mihlali's name topped the Twitter trends list.
Lol Cyril is right here on twitter, the actual leadership of the country... Mara we expect Bo Mihlali to speak for us! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/bGX1nXjbqu— Parking Lot Simpin (@qmlbeatz) December 9, 2019
I blinked from celebration to annoyance because y'all gave Mihlali @mihlalii_n a title she didn't ask for. Then get upset that she's not fulfilling her role.— Joyce Lopepe (@LopepeJoyce) December 9, 2019
Who gave it to her without asking permission 🙄
People are so entitled how TF you going to force Mihlali to congratulate Zozi ?!— Parfait (@papa18k) December 9, 2019
Mihlali isn't obliged to say anything yazi guys. She doesn't owe anyone anything!— xhosa_stud🏳🌈 (@mdovulayla) December 9, 2019