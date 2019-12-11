TshisaLIVE

Mlindo the Vocalist discharged from hospital after Durban car crash

11 December 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Mlindo the Vocalist was involved in the accident after a gig in Durban on Friday.
Mlindo the Vocalist was involved in the accident after a gig in Durban on Friday.
Image: Mlindo the Vocalist/ Instagram

Mlindo the Vocalist is grateful to be alive after being involved in a car crash in Durban at the weekend.

The star was involved in the accident after a gig in Durban last Friday and was hospitalised to monitor his condition and undergo treatment. He also underwent surgery on his hand following the collision.

“The accident happened last weekend. He was coming from a gig in Durban. It was not that serious, but he asked his followers to pray for him because it required an operationon his hand,” his manager, Nyiko Bilankulu, told TshisaLIVE.

Nyiko said Mlindo had been discharged and should return to the stage this weekend. “Everyone is fine. He is recovering and should be good to perform on Friday or Saturday.”

The Emakhaya hitmaker took to social media recently to apologise to fans for not being able to make a performance because of the accident.

“(We’ve) been hospitalised until further notice, which puts us in a predicament as we had to cancel some performances. To all my fans, I deeply apologise for the inconvenience. Please keep us in your prayers for a speedy recovery,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

😞🙏🏼

A post shared by Lindokuhle Mgedezi (@mlindothevocalist) on

MORE

Mlindo The Vocalist rubbishes claims that he 'beat up' his girlfriend

"I didn't beat up anyone," Mlindo said.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

WATCH | Mlindo's ready for church with this gospel version of Macala

In fact the hitmaker said he finna get baptised!
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Mlindo the vocalist: People said the industry would break me and I wasn’t made for it

He has overcome shyness to hit the big time.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Mlindo the Vocalist: Joburg can swallow you if you're not ready

The star got used to the city and wasn't swallowed up by it, but some are not so lucky.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene's reaction to stage 6 load-shedding takes the cake- 'This is when ... TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA tells Nigeria to keep Cardi B as SA has the Rugby World Cup TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee praises Cassper Nyovest's decade transformation TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA accused of ‘losing the plot’ after Zuma load-shedding claims TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I listened to 'Brown Skin Girl' to activate that black girl magic': Four ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER | Stage 6 to 8 load-shedding and what it could mean for you
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X