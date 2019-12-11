Rasta sets the record straight over 'fake' painting of Zozibini Tunzi

While the nation was busy celebrating Zozibini Tunzi winning the Miss Universe pageant, some social media users were in a spin over a painting allegedly crafted by infamous funeral artist Lebani Sirenje, better known as Rasta.

Zozi beat 90 other women to the Miss Universe title, leading to a flood of congratulations from across Mzansi, including the president.

Rasta has shocked and surprised the nation countless times over the years with his artworks - but this week the internet was truly in meltdown mode when a picture of him holding a portrait of a woman resembling Zozi went viral.

Soon the trends list was flooded with pictures of Rasta and the painting - and gatvol fans telling him where to get off.