Bassie responds to 'condescending' interview criticism: I'm a huge supporter of Zozi

Basetsana Kumalo has called on South Africans to stop fuelling negativity after outrage over comments she made towards newly-crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi during an audition on Presenter Search on 3 in 2018.

Bassie topped the Twitter trends list after parts of the audition with Zozi and her presenter partner went viral. In it, the beauty queen asked how Bassie wanted to be addressed. She responded: “You're gonna call me Mama B, darling. I'm as old as your mother, probably.”

As the video went viral, people called out Bassie for what they said was her “condescending' manner. Bassie has refuted this, insisting she helps grow and uplift young women.

“I mentor young people and have done so for over two decades. I have seen many rise to their fullest potential in different industries. Seeing Zozibini wear the well-deserved Miss Universe crown is a moment we all should be celebrating and applauding. SA is on the world stage once again with the Rugby World Cup and now this African woman has brought immense pride to not only to SA, but the continent as a whole.”

She said South Africans should be focusing on the good.