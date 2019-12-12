TshisaLIVE

Lexi pleads for women to be kinder: I'm in constant pain, my back hurts & my boobs leak

12 December 2019 - 07:52 By Jessica Levitt
Lexi said women need to be kinder to each other.
Lexi said women need to be kinder to each other.
Image: Instagram/Lexi

Reality TV star Lexi Van has urged women to be kinder to new moms, explaining in a thread on Twitter how she is constantly berated for her weight and “big boobs”.

Detailing how strangers will comment about her child and her weight, Lexi said she is doing her best.

I have a typical post-partum body, which I hate, but here I am waking up every day, being a mom, making sure I'm keeping my baby alive and happy & smiling behind all the post-partum emotions I have to suppress.”

She said she is in constant pain and struggles with all the things many new moms do.

