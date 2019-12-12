Lexi pleads for women to be kinder: I'm in constant pain, my back hurts & my boobs leak
Reality TV star Lexi Van has urged women to be kinder to new moms, explaining in a thread on Twitter how she is constantly berated for her weight and “big boobs”.
Detailing how strangers will comment about her child and her weight, Lexi said she is doing her best.
“I have a typical post-partum body, which I hate, but here I am waking up every day, being a mom, making sure I'm keeping my baby alive and happy & smiling behind all the post-partum emotions I have to suppress.”
She said she is in constant pain and struggles with all the things many new moms do.
I'm recovering from a C-sec that's JUST NOT healing, but through it all I'm pushing myself to train, every day, I help other women achieve their fitness goals, I'm in constant pain, my back hurts, my boobs leak, I'm tired, I have long days.— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) December 11, 2019
So moms, women, please let me be. Don't comment on my body and aching, heavy, leaking boobs. Please! If you've experienced what i have please keep your "your fat" comments to yourself.— Lexi Van (@van_lexi) December 11, 2019
I am very aware of what's happening to my body. I have mirrors and trust me