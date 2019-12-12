SNAPS | Theatre officially renamed after Dumi Masilela

A year and a half after it was first announced, the Germiston Theatre in Ekurhuleni was this week renamed in honour of the late actor Dumi Masilela.

The Rhythm City star, who was killed in an attempted hijacking in August 2017, was born and raised in the area. Local officials promised at his funeral to rename the Germiston Theatre in his honour.

A special service was held this week to unveil the theatre's new name, with his widow, Simz Ngema, and close friends in attendance.

A portrait of the actor was also unveiled during the ceremony.

Taking to social media, Simz shared pictures of the theatre and promised to keep her late husband's name alive.

“For as long as I live, Nations will know of your greatness,” she wrote.

Dumi's friend, Thato Mabaso, said that future generations would now remember the star.

“And your works shall follow you. You now remain alive in the eyes of flesh. Our kids will definitely know who you were, Dumi Masilela. We give thanks!”

Actor Zola Hashatsi, thanked the City of Ekurhuleni for the honour.

“Thank you City of Ekurhuleni for renaming the Germiston Theatre to the Dumi Masilela Theatre. Now can we LOCKDOWN and sentence the killers?”