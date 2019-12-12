WATCH | It was a joyride with Roxette: Five songs we'll remember Marie Fredriksson by
12 December 2019 - 06:38
The global community is reeling after learning of the death of Marie Fredriksson, of Swiss band Roxette.
Marie's management confirmed to CNN that the global star died on Monday after a 17-year battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002.
The singer initially made a name for herself during a solo career, before forming Roxette with Per Gessle. The band's hits included Joy Ride and Almost Unreal.
Here are five songs we'll always remember Roxette by:
Almost Unreal
Joyride
How do you do
The look
Listen to your heart