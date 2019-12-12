TshisaLIVE

WATCH | It was a joyride with Roxette: Five songs we'll remember Marie Fredriksson by

12 December 2019 - 06:38 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Marie Fredriksson of Roxette performs at the O2 Arena on July 13, 2015 in London, England.
Marie Fredriksson of Roxette performs at the O2 Arena on July 13, 2015 in London, England.
Image: Brian Rasic/WireImage

The global community is reeling after learning of the death of Marie Fredriksson, of Swiss band Roxette.

Marie's management confirmed to CNN that the global star died on Monday after a 17-year battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002. 

The singer initially made a name for herself during a solo career, before forming Roxette with Per Gessle. The band's hits included Joy Ride and Almost Unreal

Here are five songs we'll always remember Roxette by:

Almost Unreal 

Joyride 

How do you do

The look 

Listen to your heart 

MORE

Roxette frontwoman Marie Fredriksson dead, 61

"Things will never be the same."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Prisoner shot dead, cops stabbed in failed escape attempt from Joburg court

Police on Monday shot dead an awaiting-trial prisoner who tried to escape from custody at the high court in Johannesburg.
News
2 days ago

AfriForum demands inquest for Senzo Meyiwa, sets sights on Julius Malema

AfriForum is demanding a formal inquest into the death of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa so that witnesses can be cross-examined.
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene's reaction to stage 6 load-shedding takes the cake- 'This is when ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Basetsana Kumalo dragged for 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA tells Nigeria to keep Cardi B as SA has the Rugby World Cup TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA accused of ‘losing the plot’ after Zuma load-shedding claims TshisaLIVE
  5. Beyoncé opens up about multiple miscarriages TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X