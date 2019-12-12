TshisaLIVE

Whoops! Charlize Theron accidentally flashes friends while celebrating award nod

12 December 2019 - 09:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Charlize Theron has been nominated for another prestigious award.
Charlize Theron has been nominated for another prestigious award.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

It looks like Charlize Theron's 2020 could start with a bang, after the SA-born actress was nominated for a prestigious Screen Actors Guild award.

Just days after bagging a Golden Globe Best Actress nod for her role in the film, Bombshell, Charlize was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

The film, which centres on female Fox News employees' allegations against CEO Roger Ailes, was nominated for four awards at the ceremony.

Charlize is a producer of the film and couldn't hide her excitement at the news of the nominations.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of her jumping up and down in a gown.

The video then cut as her gown was flapping, suggesting it may have been edited to exclude a bit where she flashed the camera and those in the room.

She made light of the incident, telling fans that maybe she “got a bit too excited” at the news.

“Whoops. Got a bit too excited about the Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination for our cast of Bombshell. Congrats all you beautiful humans! So grateful to have been a part of this journey with you,” she wrote.

The awards will be held on January 20.

MORE

Halala! Charlize Theron nominated for a Golden Globe

The SA-born actress will be up against Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Renée Zellweger and Scarlett Johansson
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Winning streak! Trevor Noah nominated for Critics' Choice award

The nomination came just hours after SA's Zozibini Tunzi won the Miss Universe pageant and Mzansi-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron scored a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SA celebs support Charlize Theron at youth, HIV/Aids charity event

'Acting is a job and I love it, but I think philanthropy is not a job. It feels like something that we all should be part of'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

I've been very strategic: Bonang opens up about her move to America

The star is going to try to make it in New York — and Hollywood too
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene's reaction to stage 6 load-shedding takes the cake- 'This is when ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Basetsana Kumalo dragged for 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA tells Nigeria to keep Cardi B as SA has the Rugby World Cup TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA accused of ‘losing the plot’ after Zuma load-shedding claims TshisaLIVE
  5. Beyoncé opens up about multiple miscarriages TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X