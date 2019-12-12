Zodwa hits back: Stop thinking you are so civilised & open your eyes

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back hard at claims she is encouraging people to excessively consume alcohol and selling the party lifestyle, telling her critics to open their eyes and stop “acting clever”.

Zodwa has often been dragged on social media for posting pics with bottles while out in clubs and during an interview on Metro FM recently, was criticised for seemingly endorsing the lifestyle of drinking excessively.

Sis wasn't about to keep quiet and launched into an angry tirade about the need to speak about substance abuse and not act clever.

“We, as a community and society, don't want to talk about such things. Drugs are there. Alcohol is there. We like to sweep things under the carpet. I can talk about HIV but talking about HIV is taboo. Let's stop that.

“We should have those conversations. Stop closing your eyes and ears, and thinking we are so civilised and educated.”

She encouraged people to talk to their kids and not hide things from them.

“We need to talk openly. That hurts me the most. It makes me so sad. I am an adult and I can do what I want, but talk to your kids. Don't leave them in the dark until they are 20 and they are at clubs and with any man who will buy them champagne because you didn't buy them champagne.”

She said that she was sheltered as a child, which later led to her using her body to get what she wanted.

Her comments come just days after she took to Instagram to share a video of her speaking to her son Vuyo about the world and how she would not hide her relationships from him.

“Don't take (news of) my boyfriend or whatever I do personally. There is no other way to tell you than to tell you the truth. I fall in love. People break up, we move on,” she told Vuyo in the video.