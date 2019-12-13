TshisaLIVE

Bonang questioned Sho Madjozi’s rap credentials and sis came with slips

13 December 2019 - 09:14 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang asked if Sho was a rapper?
Bonang asked if Sho was a rapper?
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage (Bonang); Gallo Images/ Dereck Green (Sho Madjozi)

Bonang once again found herself at the centre of a heated social media debate on Thursday when she questioned if Sho Madjozi is actually a rapper.

The star made the comment after Sho was named by a MTV Base judging panel as the second Hottest MC in Mzansi this year.

Bonang was obviously team Anatii and when her fav didn't make the top 10 on the list, she made it clear that it would be better to rip it all up and start over.

When one fan suggested that the producer was not a rapper, Bonang asked if Sho then counted as one.

Sho's “rap” career was the topic around water coolers all week and after clapping back once, sis returned to Twitter with even more receipts.

She described the question about her being a rapper as “corny” and dropped definitions and videos of her skills.

But Bonang was still not convinced and told Sho's stans to explain Moonchild and Busiswa then.

She also said there is a big difference between being a rapper act and an MC.

MORE

Cassper slams Hottest MC list, and here’s what other rappers have to say

It's that time of the year again, when rappers catch feelings
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Halala! Sho Madjozi and Busiswa make CNN top African artists list

And Busiswa’s reaction was awesome!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Sho Madjozi declined to perform at Burna Boy concert

If beauty with brains was a person, it would be Sho Madjozi
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene's reaction to stage 6 load-shedding takes the cake- 'This is when ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Basetsana Kumalo dragged for 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Somizi crushes on Miss Universe: 'Zozibini was undiluted' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Mzansi goes crazy after Kabza de Small buys his friend a Mini Cooper TshisaLIVE
  5. #RIPNickCannon: Everything you need to know about Eminem & Nick Cannon’s beef TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X