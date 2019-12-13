Cassper reveals that Prince Kaybee wanted to work with him after the beef
Despite being involved in one of the biggest feuds of 2019, Cassper Nyovest has revealed that Prince Kaybee had plans to work with him ever after their beef.
During a recent interview on Real Goboza, Abuti Fill Up explained he was okay with the prospect of a possible collaboration with Kaybee, but when the DJ started saying weird things about him he tapped out of the idea.
From what Cassper had to say during the interview, it looks like it's not going to happen any time soon.
“The industry is weird and I think a lot of people are addicted to the clout. Like for instance, a lot of people don't know that after all that weird stuff he does, he then calls my manager asking for a feature. I was like, 'man, that's weird.'
“Like, three weeks ago or something. And I was like, 'nah, I'm cool with that! Then after calling my manager for a feature, he goes on social media saying some weird stuff again. I was like come on man, what's going on?”
On this week's episode of #RealGoboza we're joined by Cassper Nyovest, Abuti FillUp himself.
With both being gym fanatics, earlier this year Cassper and Kaybee clashed over who had the biggest muscles.
The beef was reignited last month when Prince Kaybee took a jab at Cassper's upcoming concert in response to a fan asking him if he would attend Fill Up Royal Bafokeng.
Kaybee said that his “guns were too big”.
He made headlines again a few weeks later when a snippet video of Kaybee speaking to MacG on Podcast and Chill with MacG surfaced. In the video he was speaking badly about producer TNS.
Cassper responded to the clip, saying that Kaybee's comments were uncalled for.
Kaybee later apologised on Twitter and told followers he was hurting at the time he made the comments about TNS.
Meanwhile, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker is not about to let the beef he has with Kaybee distract him as he gears up for the much-awaited Fill-Up Royal Bafokeng show.