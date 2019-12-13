Cassper reveals that Prince Kaybee wanted to work with him after the beef

Despite being involved in one of the biggest feuds of 2019, Cassper Nyovest has revealed that Prince Kaybee had plans to work with him ever after their beef.

During a recent interview on Real Goboza, Abuti Fill Up explained he was okay with the prospect of a possible collaboration with Kaybee, but when the DJ started saying weird things about him he tapped out of the idea.

From what Cassper had to say during the interview, it looks like it's not going to happen any time soon.

“The industry is weird and I think a lot of people are addicted to the clout. Like for instance, a lot of people don't know that after all that weird stuff he does, he then calls my manager asking for a feature. I was like, 'man, that's weird.'

“Like, three weeks ago or something. And I was like, 'nah, I'm cool with that! Then after calling my manager for a feature, he goes on social media saying some weird stuff again. I was like come on man, what's going on?”