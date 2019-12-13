Euphonik dragged over business advice

DJ Euphonik has faced the Twitter firing squad after dishing out business advice.

The DJ is a successful businessman and property mogul, and occasionally takes to Twitter to share pearls of wisdom with his followers.

He told followers this week that if their businesses didn't have serious accountants, lawyers and business experts they were just a “hobby”.

“If you don’t have serious accountants, lawyers and business experts involved in your business you’re still playing games. It’s a hobby that thing of yours,” he wrote.