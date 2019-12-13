Euphonik dragged over business advice
DJ Euphonik has faced the Twitter firing squad after dishing out business advice.
The DJ is a successful businessman and property mogul, and occasionally takes to Twitter to share pearls of wisdom with his followers.
He told followers this week that if their businesses didn't have serious accountants, lawyers and business experts they were just a “hobby”.
“If you don’t have serious accountants, lawyers and business experts involved in your business you’re still playing games. It’s a hobby that thing of yours,” he wrote.
Many of his followers were not impressed and dragged him for being out of touch and not appreciating how expensive these services were for small businesses.
Euphonik hit back at some of the criticism, telling a follower they may regret it.
“All I’m saying is it’s going to cost you more in the long run to not have them today and sadly you’ll only see in future what I mean.”
He also questioned how a person ran their business without professionals.
“So without a lawyer and an account how do you structure your business? Without a business expert how do you know you’re in the right business? Businesses that are structured right and have the right legal and accounting advice have a better chance of survival,” he said.
