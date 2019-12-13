Faith Nketsi claps back at music haters: I use the negativity to fuel me

While Mzansi continues to roast Faith Nketsi's music career more than marshmallows on a fire, the reality show queen has left her haters dizzy with a stinging clapback.

Faith is done hogging the Twitter trends list and TV sets with her antics and, with the help of DJ Maphorisa, has launched a music career.

Her debut tracks have been described by some as whack and many said she should stick to twerking or reality shows.

Maphorisa was also accused of “playing the nation” by hyping her up.

But Faith was not having any of it and is using the negativity to push her.

Posting a picture of herself on stage, Faith told Mzansi that nothing is going to stop her shine.

“I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me,” she captioned the snap on Instagram.