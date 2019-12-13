TshisaLIVE

Faith Nketsi claps back at music haters: I use the negativity to fuel me

13 December 2019 - 07:00 By Noxolo Majavu
Faith Nketsi sparked debates with her music.
Faith Nketsi sparked debates with her music.
Image: Faith Nketsi's Instagram

While Mzansi continues to roast Faith Nketsi's music career more than marshmallows on a fire, the reality show queen has left her haters dizzy with a stinging clapback.

Faith is done hogging the Twitter trends list and TV sets with her antics and, with the help of DJ Maphorisa, has launched a music career.

Her debut tracks have been described by some as whack and many said she should stick to twerking or reality shows.

Maphorisa was also accused of “playing the nation” by hyping her up.

But Faith was not having any of it and is using the negativity to push her.

Posting a picture of herself on stage, Faith told Mzansi that nothing is going to stop her shine.

“I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me,” she captioned the snap on Instagram.

Maphorisa has been dragged for “sabotaging” Faith's career in the past after a video of him hyping her up while in studio went viral.

Maphorisa hit back at the critics, telling his followers that SA hip-hop needs Faith.

MORE

Social media split over snaps from Faith Nketsi's new music video

It seems like all is going down south real quick for Faith Nketsi.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop'

Eish, sis. It's a hard no from us
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Fans diss Maphorisa for 'sabotaging' SA hip-hop with Faith Nketsi’s music

The producer continued to back Faith
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Faith Nketsi causes a storm with new EP, 'Disrespectful'

'Eish, I literally can’t even hear a thing she’s saying...maybe there's still room for growth?!'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene's reaction to stage 6 load-shedding takes the cake- 'This is when ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Basetsana Kumalo dragged for 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Somizi crushes on Miss Universe: 'Zozibini was undiluted' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Mzansi goes crazy after Kabza de Small buys his friend a Mini Cooper TshisaLIVE
  5. #RIPNickCannon: Everything you need to know about Eminem & Nick Cannon’s beef TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X