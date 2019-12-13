Gabrielle Union to Miss Universe: 'Thank you for reminding us ladies that it’s time to take up space'

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, following her crowing on Sunday.

Zozibini has been making waves across the world, and even the most powerful and most well-known people are noticing.

The latest to congratulate her was actress Gabrielle Union, who called Zozibini her woman crush on Instagram.

“Today’s #WCW is our 2019 Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa. While stunning on the outside, her true beauty shines from within as a passionate advocate for women and girls around the world,” said Gabrielle.

The new mother also pointed out the importance of Zozibini's message about leadership.

“When asked what she thinks is the most important thing young girls should be taught, she responded “leadership”. She believes women are the most powerful beings in the world and should focus on taking up space in society.

“Additionally, for the first time in history, black women hold the titles for Miss America, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and now Miss Universe! Thank you Zozibini for motivating us all and reminding us ladies that it’s time to take up space. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there.”