Gabrielle Union to Miss Universe: 'Thank you for reminding us ladies that it’s time to take up space'

13 December 2019 - 09:26 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is the new Miss Universe, and big names all over the world are paying positive attention to her.
Image: Supplied

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, following her crowing on Sunday.

Zozibini has been making waves across the world, and even the most powerful and most well-known people are noticing.

The latest to congratulate her was actress Gabrielle Union, who called Zozibini her woman crush on Instagram.

“Today’s #WCW is our 2019 Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa. While stunning on the outside, her true beauty shines from within as a passionate advocate for women and girls around the world,” said Gabrielle.

The new mother also pointed out the importance of Zozibini's message about leadership.

“When asked what she thinks is the most important thing young girls should be taught, she responded “leadership”. She believes women are the most powerful beings in the world and should focus on taking up space in society.

“Additionally, for the first time in history, black women hold the titles for Miss America, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and now Miss Universe! Thank you Zozibini for motivating us all and reminding us ladies that it’s time to take up space. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there.”

In another post, Gabrielle shared another important message with her fans on Instagram about Zozibini's leadership.

“You want to set yourself apart from the pack? Be a leader.

“When Zozibini spoke about leadership and taking up space, she challenged us all to not go along to get along. Complacency has never inspired change or positive results.

“She implores us to recognise the value of our voices above all else. Do not shrink yourself. Taking up space, being your full authentic self, that is the key. That is real winning,” said Gabrielle.

Other big names congratulating Zozibini include Michelle Obama, Ciara, Oprah Winfrey and Noami Campbell.

