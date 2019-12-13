TshisaLIVE

Here's what hip-hop had to say about the final Hottest MCs list

Cassper hits back at “boring claims” and AKA flexes

13 December 2019 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Cassper Nyovest slammed the Hottest MC list.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

The official MTV Base Hottest MCs list is out and the social media streets aren't happy.

From rappers catching feelings for not making the list, to viewers and social media users debating on who's a rapper and who's not, it's a touchy topic.

The list, compiled by a panel for MTV Base, was reshuffled after Wednesday night's episode and consolidated to the final version, which left many stunned.

As it stands, coming in from number 10 is Boity; number nine is Nadia Nakai; number eight is K.O and Ricky Rick; number seven is Shane Eagle; number six is Kwesta; number five is Youngsta CPT; number four is AKA; number three is Yanga Chief; number two is Sho Madjozi; and in first place is Nasty C. 

While he has dominated the list for the past few years, Cassper Nyovest, who's not on the list this year, slammed it. He said SA hip-hop never loved him or any artist from Maftown.

A tweep also tried him, claiming that Cassper didn't make the list this year because he did the same thing year in and out and there was nothing “wow” about his music any more.

Mufasa hit back at the tweep saying, “I know right? Consistency is soooo boring. Lmao ... Tsek!”

While Cassper is not feeling the MCs list, his rival AKA flexed that he could make the cut by simply breathing.

He then said, “You gotta flex when you on top because you never know when it's all gonna stop.”

Not shy to state that he's the best SA's got, AKA said that he was the only person in the game who has operated at a high level for this many years.

“It's not even questionable. It’s not even debatable,” he added.

Supa Mega is totally feeling the list, although he's only placed fourth, just below Yanga.

Some tweeps felt that the list was unfair because Sho Madjozi was higher than most “real” MCs. “Is she even a rapper?", many asked. Even your girl Bonang Matheba took jabs at the debate.

Sho didn't lay low and took to Twitter to clap back at the haters.

“This is proof of what I always say. 'Hina hi wela hinkwaku.' Don’t ever let anyone tell you where you do or don’t belong! We belong everywhere.”

Another rapper who's basking in glory was Boity, who embarked on a journey into the world of hip-hop not too long ago.

Her fans are glad she took the risk because she's killing the game with her rap skills and sass.

Gigi Lamayne, on the other hand, gave the list the middle finger, saying that she didn't need anyone to validate whether she did well this year or not.

“F**k all this validation! I did well this year and I did it independently. Gigi Gang, keep it moving. I see the tweets but please keep it moving,” she urged her fans.

Rapper Reason said that SA shouldn't be taking the list too seriously as it was nothing but a TV show.

He then added that all the energy Mzansi puts into being offended makes that list a real thing.

“We end up disrespecting each other for a TV show. Which creates more division. And for what? Views? Come on. I’d rather fight for MTV Base South to play my videos than to be rated by them. Feel me?”

The comments come just hours after Nadia slammed the initial list. The star believed she did more this year than other rappers higher on it.

