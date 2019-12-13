Here's what hip-hop had to say about the final Hottest MCs list

The official MTV Base Hottest MCs list is out and the social media streets aren't happy.

From rappers catching feelings for not making the list, to viewers and social media users debating on who's a rapper and who's not, it's a touchy topic.

The list, compiled by a panel for MTV Base, was reshuffled after Wednesday night's episode and consolidated to the final version, which left many stunned.

As it stands, coming in from number 10 is Boity; number nine is Nadia Nakai; number eight is K.O and Ricky Rick; number seven is Shane Eagle; number six is Kwesta; number five is Youngsta CPT; number four is AKA; number three is Yanga Chief; number two is Sho Madjozi; and in first place is Nasty C.