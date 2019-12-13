Kabomo touched by Kabza gifting his friend with a car: My friends have turned on me
Rapper Cassper Nyovest is also stannin over the gesture
Mzansi has flooded Kabza de Small with messages of love for his decision to buy his bestie a car, and muso Kabomo has weighed in, sharing how the gesture brought him to tears because of his own struggles with friends.
Kabza was the toast of the nation when he shared a video of himself surprising his friend with a Mini Cooper this week.
The gift left his friend in shock and near tears, and had a similar effect on Kabomo.
The Trust hitmaker shared a snap from Kabza's video on Instagram, and said the moment brought tears to his eyes.
He then recounted an experience with bad friends
“That video of Kabza buying his friend a car brought tears in my eyes. A few weeks ago people I considered friends turned on me, and I've been struggling in believing that true friendships exist,” he wrote.
He said the video had given him hope, and it was simply “beautiful”.
“God bless his heart,” Kabomo added.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest was also impressed by Kabza's gesture and took to Twitter to applaud him.