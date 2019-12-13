Kabomo touched by Kabza gifting his friend with a car: My friends have turned on me

The gift left his friend in shock and near tears, and had a similar effect on Kabomo.

The Trust hitmaker shared a snap from Kabza's video on Instagram, and said the moment brought tears to his eyes.

He then recounted an experience with bad friends

“That video of Kabza buying his friend a car brought tears in my eyes. A few weeks ago people I considered friends turned on me, and I've been struggling in believing that true friendships exist,” he wrote.

He said the video had given him hope, and it was simply “beautiful”.

“God bless his heart,” Kabomo added.