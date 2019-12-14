Stogie T on greatness: Hard work is the key, not just natural talent

Rapper Stogie T has listed who he considers legends in the game.

In a rambling Twitter thread, the rapper said he had noticed similarities in the people he considers to be heroes.

“You know, I have discovered a bit of a pattern around the people I admire: I prefer Ronaldo over Messi, Kobe over Jordan, Batman over Superman, Jay Z over Nas. In fact, it leads to my preference for Stogie over Tumi,” he wrote.

While sharing the names of those he considers greats, Stogie said he was not trying to start a debate over greatness.

“Can't question Messi or Jordan's prowess or Superman's powers. Nas wrote in ways previously unheard of in hip-hop. Messi has moments of genius are so frequent you can set your watch to them. MJ's 40-inch vertical fade-away is straight out of the Bolshoi ballet.