WATCH | This is how Ayanda Thabethe stays in shape

14 December 2019 - 08:00 By Noxolo Majavu
Ayanda Thabethe is winning Dezemba.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Thabethe

While most people are taking a break from their exercise routines during the festive season, TV personality Ayanda Thabethe is making working on her body the number one priority.

Ayanda is no stranger to looking fit, and to show her true dedication to her body she's boxing and lifting her way into and out of the festive season.

She shared a video on Instagram of her working on her summer body in the gym, and it was intense!

“I’ve decided to do my best to train in December so that by the time 2020 comes (we always forget it’s a few days away), I’m not starting off in a worse off position as far as my health and wellness is concerned,” she wrote in her caption.

The video shows her doing a range of intense exercises, from squats to lifting weights and huge tyres.

Showing real leadership and good influence on others, media personalities Pearl Modiadie and Lerato Kganyago commented that they would join her gym adventure this season.

