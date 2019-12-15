TshisaLIVE

Amapiano is a lifestyle! Here are five of your faves jamming to the tunes

15 December 2019 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Kefilwe Mabote dances to amapiano and kills it.
Image: Via Instagram

Amapiano is more than a dance style, it's a lifestyle, and this is why your faves are “pouncing” their way through December.

From Kamogelo Mphela to Kefilwe Mabote, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Bontle Modiselle, the amapiano dance moves are a huge vibe that one can't resist.

Kamogelo is dubbed the new dancing queen in town and is taking the streets by storm. Apart from her dance moves, she is known for serving mad vocals on hit songs Sukendleleni and Labantwana Ama Uber.

Gorgeous and talented influencer Kefilwe sure has mad dance moves. She proved that in a video she shared on Instagram, in which was “getting down” to some Kabza and Maphorisa.

Scorpion Kings, as they are known on the streets, will sure get you dancing just by looking at them.

Kabza and Lawd Porry are debatably the reason so many people have fallen in love with amapiano and not only the tunes, but the dance moves too.

The duo proves time and time again why amapiano is more a lifestyle.  

And who can forget earlier this year when Bontle showed us that even heavily pregnant women can get down to amapiano.

I mean, cava the moves. She really was born to dance.

