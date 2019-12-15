Amapiano is a lifestyle! Here are five of your faves jamming to the tunes

Amapiano is more than a dance style, it's a lifestyle, and this is why your faves are “pouncing” their way through December.

From Kamogelo Mphela to Kefilwe Mabote, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Bontle Modiselle, the amapiano dance moves are a huge vibe that one can't resist.

Kamogelo is dubbed the new dancing queen in town and is taking the streets by storm. Apart from her dance moves, she is known for serving mad vocals on hit songs Sukendleleni and Labantwana Ama Uber.