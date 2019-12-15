TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Connie Ferguson's TikTok dance moves are on steroids

15 December 2019 - 16:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Businesswoman Connie Ferguson is classy and health-conscious, but remains young at heart.
Image: Instagram/Ferguson Films

Connie Ferguson, who is known as a fitness guru and beast in the gym, posted a beautiful video on Instagram of her dancing with her daughters, Sedi and Ali. It will melt your heart.

“When your girls are your best friends! Eish! Decided to revisit this #tiktok choreography but ku rough! When we go slow I’m perfect! But as soon as we pick up the pace. Thank you for keeping the child in me alive!” she wrote.

During her leisure time Connie always spends time with her daughters and never gets bored, because they always keep the child in her alive.

If your mom is cool, why not try her moves and enjoy each other's company.

Cava the video:

