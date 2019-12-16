3 times Rasta became a talking point

While it's been a massive year filled with huge successes for Mzansi - one person that failed to impress was celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje, aka Rasta.

Rasta who burst onto the scene a few years ago after he started attending celebrity funerals, where he would paint the late star as a tribute, was about to be cancelled by social media users on several occasions this year.

Here's just 3 times that Rasta topped the Twitter trends list for either totally missing the mark and for seemingly upping his game.

In May, Rasta decided he would take a chance at getting US actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's attention. The Terminator star was in the country for his Arnold Classic Africa sporting event in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Unfortunately things backfired for Rasta.