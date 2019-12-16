TshisaLIVE

3 times Rasta became a talking point

16 December 2019 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Rasta has come under fire several times in 2019.
Image: Instagram/Siya Metana

While it's been a massive year filled with huge successes for Mzansi - one person that failed to impress was celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje, aka Rasta. 

Rasta who burst onto the scene a few years ago after he started attending celebrity funerals, where he would paint the late star as a tribute, was about to be cancelled by social media users on several occasions this year. 

Here's just 3 times that Rasta topped the Twitter trends list for either totally missing the mark and for seemingly upping his game. 

In May, Rasta decided he would take a chance at getting US actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's attention. The Terminator star was in the country for his Arnold Classic Africa sporting event in Sandton, Johannesburg. 

Unfortunately things backfired for Rasta.

Pearl Thusi on Rasta's Arnold Schwarzenegger painting: I wish I had Rasta’s confidence

The painter left social media users with a headache at the weekend when his painting of Arnold Schwarzenegger went viral.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Exhibit 2 went down when Rasta tried to paint former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe who died in September. 

AGAIN?! Rasta’s painting of Robert Mugabe is 'a huge moemish'

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Then as the entire nation celebrated Siya Kolisi for leading the Springboks to world cup victory in November, Rasta got out his gear again. 

And, here's what Mzansi had to say. 

WATCH | Here's what Mzansi thinks of Rasta's Siya Kolisi painting

Social media is giving Rasta all the love for his 'stunning' painting of Siya Kolisi
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Earlier this year Rasta told TshisaLIVE that he did not care about the haters. 

""People will always say things. They are not the artist, I am. They don't see the finished product and they want to judge it already. I would prefer they offer me advice and support, not mean words."

Rasta also revealed that he dreamt of opening an arts academy. 

Hopefully Rasta's dream will become a reality in 2020!

