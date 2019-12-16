TshisaLIVE

Inside Zodwa’s 2019 mission to keep her body looking 'fresh'

16 December 2019 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Zodwa is all about that new body.
Zodwa is all about that new body.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

In her search for younger, more radiant-looking skin, Zodwa Wabantu has transformed her body to look younger and appealing when she dances for her fans on stage.

Not one to shy away from the truth behind her bod, Zodwa gave fans a first hand look into what she was doing to get her body feeling and looking fresh. 

In September,  the dancer wrapped her entire body in cling film and shared her whole experience on Instagram. 

View this post on Instagram

Body Wrap Glow🔥🔥🔥 @herwoodmedicalcentre

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

Other bizarre beauty treatments the controversial dancer has tried include a vampire facial, vaginal rejuvenation, and having her cellulite "ironed out."

She also had breast injections to make her cleavage pop in the name of that summer body.

Zodwa took to Instagram to share a video of her boobs being injected with hyaluronic acid, to get them in tip-top shape.

“The gun is loaded to make my boobs and cleavage look younger and moist like I got out of the pool this summer.'

"My breasts were sagging. I went the non-surgical route because I didn't want to go under the knife,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Earlier this year, the people's person had a vampire facial. She made it clear that she would never have plastic surgery because she didn't think she had to “fix” anything about herself.

Those that think I'm ugly must just hang in there because my 'ugly' face will never change.” 

