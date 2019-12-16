LISTEN | The year Black Coffee and AKA buried the beef
Three years after their “beef” nearly shut down the internet, DJ Black Coffee and rapper AKA finally settled their beef and are set to work together.
Black Coffee included his former nemesis on his Music is King concert line-up this year, alongside Sjava, Moonchild, Distruction Boyz, Muzi, Jazz Disciples, Samthing Soweto and popular UK muso Tom Misch.
Speaking to the media at the launch of this year's concert, Black Coffee said he selected artists who were unique and made amazing music, adding that the purpose of the concert was to celebrate music and unite the industry.
“It is not about who sells the most or who is cooler, it is about music. We are trying to create a melting pot of different kinds of music. Whether the artist is big or small, as long as we feel they will bring something to the line-up.”
When asked by TshisaLIVE about AKA's inclusion, Black Coffee was complimentary of the rapper.
“AKA is one of the most amazing live artists on this continent, so why not.”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE soon after, AKA said he was honoured to work with the Black Coffee.
“It is humbling for him to pull me up and share some of his fire. I have my own little fire burning over here. For him to take some of the wood from his fire and put it on my fire is pretty cool.”
AKA said he was a more mature person to the one who used to feud with the DJ.
“With me and Black Coffee there has always been like this ... I don't know what you want to call it ... I think it is growth. I am a different person now than I was then. Back in the days.”
WHERE IT ALL STARTED
Speaking to Phat Joe on East Coast Radio in 2017, Black Coffee explained that the feud started after he made an appearance at the annual Channel O Music Awards and AKA tweeted, “Give Black Coffee a hand”.
The DJ was touched and reached out to the rapper, who said his tweet had been taken out of context.
But the peace didn't last long.
“Two weeks later he (AKA) did a song, where he mentioned that he is so dope that even Black Coffee claps for him,” Black Coffee said.
This led to some spicy exchanges on social media, before it all came to a head when Black Coffee klapped one of AKA's team members in September 2016.
AKA blasted Black Coffee on social media, labelling his actions “ignorant, distasteful and immature”.