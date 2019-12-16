LISTEN | The year Black Coffee and AKA buried the beef

Three years after their “beef” nearly shut down the internet, DJ Black Coffee and rapper AKA finally settled their beef and are set to work together.

Black Coffee included his former nemesis on his Music is King concert line-up this year, alongside Sjava, Moonchild, Distruction Boyz, Muzi, Jazz Disciples, Samthing Soweto and popular UK muso Tom Misch.

Speaking to the media at the launch of this year's concert, Black Coffee said he selected artists who were unique and made amazing music, adding that the purpose of the concert was to celebrate music and unite the industry.

“It is not about who sells the most or who is cooler, it is about music. We are trying to create a melting pot of different kinds of music. Whether the artist is big or small, as long as we feel they will bring something to the line-up.”

When asked by TshisaLIVE about AKA's inclusion, Black Coffee was complimentary of the rapper.

“AKA is one of the most amazing live artists on this continent, so why not.”