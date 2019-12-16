WATCH | 5 epic moments from Somizi’s reality show

SomG's reality show, Living The Dream With Somizi, served us drama to the brim, leaving fans asking for more!

The reality show aired in June and gave fans an inside look into Somizi's life as he enjoys being in love, bags a few deals and goes about being “fabulous” at red carpet events.

Here are the five most interesting moments from the reality show:

Fans went and hypothetically gave SomG the Best Son Of The Year award for the love he has for his mother.

To honour his mother’s 79th birthday, Somizi gifted her with a present worthy of the queen she is! He gave her R 1000 for each year that she's been alive. So, if you were to do the math, that adds up to R 79 000! Whuuuuu shem some mothers are lucky!