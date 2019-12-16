WATCH | Relax, fam! Rick Ross is defs still coming to SA
US muso Rick Ross has reassured SA fans that he is still coming to Mzansi after confusion erupted around his Rick Ross Block Party concert to be held this weekend.
The Hustlin' hitmaker is set to headline the event in Durban and East London this weekend. Rick Ross will first perform at the Kings Park stadium outer fields on Saturday, December 21, before heading to Buffalo Park stadium, East London, on Sunday, December 22.
The event will also feature local talent Lalla Hirayama, Okmalumkoolkat, Junior De Rocka and Busiswa.
Questions around Rick's participation in the event arose last month after Black Coffee took to Twitter to claim that organisers had used his branding for the event.
In a video sent to TshisaLIVE by the event's organisers, Rick sent a shoutout to SA and reassured fans that he is heading to the country.
“It's official you will catch me in Durban and East London this December. So get your tickets now.”
Attention! Rick Ross @Rickross is coming to SA, fam! Who's gonna party with us this weekend? #RickRossBlockParty pic.twitter.com/QJTLceFYPa— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 16, 2019
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, organiser Mphumzi Kose confirmed that the star will be in East London this Sunday and said fans can expect one of the best concerts ever held in the city.
“Fans can expect the finest show that has ever been on our shore. We are excited, Rick Ross is excited. People should come out and enjoy the show in East London,” he said.
The concerts made headlines last month when Black Coffee was mistakenly used to promote the event. The Block Party was headlined in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the SA DJ.
Taking to Twitter, Black Coffee noted that this year's event was still branded Black Coffee Block Party and distanced himself from the concert.
Marketing company Fifth Ace later issued a statement apologising for the “mishap”. It claimed that it had made changes to the name of the event which did not reflect in the marketing Coffee referred to.
“We take full responsibility from a marketing perspective for the mishap with the naming of the event Block Party, as changes were made and didn't reflect. Block Party had nothing to do with it, we apologise for the confusion caused. Changes are reflecting now.”