WATCH | Relax, fam! Rick Ross is defs still coming to SA

US muso Rick Ross has reassured SA fans that he is still coming to Mzansi after confusion erupted around his Rick Ross Block Party concert to be held this weekend.

The Hustlin' hitmaker is set to headline the event in Durban and East London this weekend. Rick Ross will first perform at the Kings Park stadium outer fields on Saturday, December 21, before heading to Buffalo Park stadium, East London, on Sunday, December 22.

The event will also feature local talent Lalla Hirayama, Okmalumkoolkat, Junior De Rocka and Busiswa.

Questions around Rick's participation in the event arose last month after Black Coffee took to Twitter to claim that organisers had used his branding for the event.

In a video sent to TshisaLIVE by the event's organisers, Rick sent a shoutout to SA and reassured fans that he is heading to the country.

“It's official you will catch me in Durban and East London this December. So get your tickets now.”