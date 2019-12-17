DJ Zinhle: Kairo’s independence comes from me and AKA always being on the road

DJ Zinhle and AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes is fast becoming a star in her own right and, according to her mom, is very independent.

“Kairo’s independence comes from me and Kiernan (AKA) always being on the road,” Zinhle said during her interview with Tarryn Kay Trussel van Louw on her show, The MVP Club recently.

Zinhle was a “super-decisive” child and she believes this was inborn as she doesn't think she taught her daughter how to be the way she is.

“I'm so blessed, she's so amazing. She's very independent, super-kind, very affectionate, very decisive, more decisive than me.

“I don't know where she gets it. I'm a new parent so I don't know if we taught her that or whether she came like that if there's a pre-package that you get. She's super-independent and I think the independence comes from how Kiernan and I are just always on the road and always at work.”

Zinhle said Kairo understands that mommy and daddy have to work.

“It also comes from having conversations with her and she understands. We have real conversations with her, like she and I have this thing where we're like 'I need to talk to you'.”

Zinhle said she has conversations with her daughter where they both check in on how the other is doing.