Emtee & Cassper squash the beef, and other highlights of #FillUpRoyalBafokeng

It seems Cassper Nyovest and Emtee have squashed their beef.

Two years after saying he would never work with Cassper again, Emtee performed at #FillUpRoyalBafokeng at the weekend.

In November 2017, Emtee lambasted Mufasa for not giving him enough respect and accused him of trying to score cheap points at his expense. The rappers' feud continued for most of 2018 and in November last year Emtee shared an Insta Story in which he dissed the Tito Mboweni hitmaker.

But Cassper wasn't moved by Emtee's shade and clapped back, saying he'd like him to perform at last year's Fill-up in Durban.