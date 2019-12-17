Emtee & Cassper squash the beef, and other highlights of #FillUpRoyalBafokeng
It seems Cassper Nyovest and Emtee have squashed their beef.
Two years after saying he would never work with Cassper again, Emtee performed at #FillUpRoyalBafokeng at the weekend.
In November 2017, Emtee lambasted Mufasa for not giving him enough respect and accused him of trying to score cheap points at his expense. The rappers' feud continued for most of 2018 and in November last year Emtee shared an Insta Story in which he dissed the Tito Mboweni hitmaker.
But Cassper wasn't moved by Emtee's shade and clapped back, saying he'd like him to perform at last year's Fill-up in Durban.
Cassper's wish came true. On Sunday night, when “thee” Emtee performed at #FillUpRoyalBafokeng, with Mufasa's fans vibing when he lit up the stage.
@emteethehustla_ killing it on #FillUpRoyalBafokengStadium stage 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hQnwOVX1OT— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 15, 2019
Boasting more of a traditional Setswana feel, Cassper was sure happy to be performing on home soil, with “jungle roots” and lions the theme of the concert.
Leading up to his performance, headline acts such as Major League and Focalistic lit up the stage.
Major League x Focalistic setting it alight 🔥🔥🔥 #FillUpRoyalBafokengStadium pic.twitter.com/XF5aOGpEeQ— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 15, 2019
Popular group Morafe reunited after many years and gave a performance to remember.
Taking us back to 2005, Morafe on stage 🔥🔥🔥 #FillUpRoyalBafokengStadium pic.twitter.com/oAci9ZcpF4— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 15, 2019
Cassper took to the stage and reminded fans why he is still in the game. With loads of energy and backed by first-class production, Cass delivered Motswako's biggest concert.
Last night was magical!!!!! I can't explain it!!! You shoulda been there to see it!!! #FillUpRoyalBafokeng #FillUpRoyalBafokengStadium pic.twitter.com/Ou3pllhTXE— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 16, 2019
The man of the moment 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 @casspernyovest #FillUpRoyalBafokengStadium 🔥🔥🔥!! pic.twitter.com/5jEMWACCvk— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 15, 2019
And the crowd goes wild for Cassper Nyovest #FillUpRoyalBafokengStadium pic.twitter.com/WcSfOlLays— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 15, 2019
Cassper also performed with Morafe, saying he grew up listening to their music, along with HHP. He paid a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper, who was considered the North West's pride.
Mufasaaaaa is such a beast though!!LOOK!! #FillUpRoyalBafokengStadium pic.twitter.com/jyCnBH1sj9— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 16, 2019
Cassper Nyovest shuts down 44,530 capacity Royal Bafokeng Stadium. pic.twitter.com/UJVgWPAR0Y— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 16, 2019
Cassper Nyovest shut down 44,530 capacity Royal Bafokeng Stadium. He owns one of the world's largest concert series (Fill Up).— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 16, 2019
He sold out 62,760 capacity Moses Mabhida, 20000 capacity Ticketpro Dome, 40000 capacity Orlando Stadium. 68000 tickets at FNB.
He was also joined on stage by Nadia Nakai, while Kamo lit up stage with her cool dance moves.
#fillup Casper is biggest artist in Africa he told jabba it is possible pic.twitter.com/TQi6tfbmOM— #FillUpRoyalBafokeng (@BAIDOS_BUSINESS) December 16, 2019
#FillUpRoyalBafokengStadium 🐐 pic.twitter.com/pIKTIfMiOc— Kamogelo Mphela 🎭 (@Kamo_mphelaxx) December 16, 2019