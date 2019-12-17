Here are the celebs who dominated 2019
Sho Madjozi, Nomzamo Mbatha, AKA, DJ Black Coffee and Bonang flew the SA flag super high this year and gave new meaning to the term 'success by an African child'.
These five celebs dominated 2019 in their own right and left the people of Mzansi in awe of what they have achieved thus far.
BLACK COFFEE
If one were to ask who 2019 belonged to, many would say Black Coffee, who's been making all the right moves on these international streets.
Black Coffee has been making the right moves and solidifying his name EVERYWHERE. Not only is he known by various American entertainment heavyweights, he is also known by and buddies with the one and only Drake.
To prove that the Black Coffee is a "goner", he flexed on us with a dope song in September which he featured American singer Usher called La La La La La. But wait, that was not the end, in October Coffee also teased fans with a young video on Instagram where he alluded that he was in the studio with former Destiny's Child member, Kelly Rowland.
Back in the lab with the Squad. @DacapoSA @KELLYROWLAND @SadMoneyMusic pic.twitter.com/Sg8acQ9m5N— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) October 22, 2019
SHO MADJOZI
After appearing on YouTube's Colors Show in August debuting her new song John Cena, Sho's life was no longer the same again.
With over eight million views on YouTube to date, the song sparked a viral worldwide challenge with people all over the world two-stepping to Sho's hit.
The viral song didn't take long to grab the attention of the man himself, John Cena, who surprised Sho on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November.
Although the American wrestler had posted about Sho and even danced to the song, Sho told Kelly that he'd never tagged or said anything to her directly.
After a laugh or two, Sho proceeded to tell Kelly she loved John nonetheless and if she were to see John she would “die”.
Kelly then tricked Sho by saying that she wasn't meeting John on the show as they had a limited budget. “But he's watching and he will love your performance.”
As expected, a very excited Sho jumped on stage and started performing her hit song and a few seconds into the song, John Cena appeared behind her.
Yoh! Did moghel not lose it?! She screamed for joy and jumped on John and embraced him with a big hug.
NOMZAMO MBATHA
The actress moved to the US earlier this year after wanting to give acting in America a go.
After all her hard work of attending auditions, the actress scored a major role in August as part of the cast of Coming 2 America.
Since then Nomzamo has been living it up in the States with the likes of TV icon Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and has also been spotted at A-list events.
Dripping with all that America glow, later in the year, Nomzamo, graced SA red carpets and was spotted giving a keynote address at Oprah's Leadership Academy for Girls in Gauteng in December.
As one of the keynote speakers at the Class of 2019 Valedictory ceremony, Oprah gave Nomzamo a lengthy introduction in which she mentioned her achievements and how she had made a name of herself in the entertainment industry in a short space of time.
“And in just a short period of time, her journey has taken her from an unknown in TV Africa's [talent search] to one of the most sought-after women of influence on the continent of Africa,” said Oprah.
It’s not everyday that you get to be introduced by the incomparable Oprah Winfrey. I remember when I was 14 and the announcement was made that she would be conducting interviews with young girls across the country that would join the academy, I was devastated!! I even considered dropping two grades down JUST so I could attend. To have the opportunity To be in an institution that nurtures young girls from all backgrounds. Fast forward to today and I am giving the Keynote Address at the Class of 2019 Valedictory Ceremony. What a full full circle it is for me today. What an honour for Mama O to introduce me. I know my angels in heaven are having a sing and dance. Today was a humbling day. Today was a good day. . . Dear 15 year old Zamo... Guess what, it gets sunnier as we go along.
AKA
One who is seen as controversial as they come and always finding himself on the trends list is rapper AKA. He, however, is a national treasure to many and this year he did amazing things to which the Megacy could attest to.
Although he's been an ambassador for Reebok for a young minute, the Supa Mega can finally say that he has a "hot" SneAKA with the shoe brand.
The SneAKA is a collaboration between the rapper and Reebok that dropped in October.
Sneakerheads were totally loving the new shoe even going as far as congratulating him for creating a very trendy
The SneAKA is not the only thing he's stamped his name on, he is also signed for his own range of Cruz Vodka.
BONANG MATHEBA
From being mocked and laughed at for taking a picture and alluding that she "owned" a vineyard, Queen B served the best revenge possible when she released her ever so loved Méthode Cap Classiques ,House of BNG in March.
B launched the luxury beverage brand At a star-studded event at the Riboville Boutique Hotel in Johannesburg, where she popped the cork on her initial products: a Brut and a Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classique (MCC).
Known for always being capable of branding her name accurately, Bonang keeps on gaining status for making all the boss moves and taking her name beyond the shore.
Public Figure
Public Figure is a film by Brian Corso in which Bonang stars. It delves into the psychological effects monied public figures and influencers like herself experience in trying to navigate through life on a daily basis. The film is due to screen in SA between June 15-16 in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
Bonang co-produced the film which premiered at the Manchester International Film Festival in March.
Distraction by Bonang
Moghel caused "mass distraction" early this year when she posted snaps a photo shoot of her lingerie line, Distraction by Bonang, in Mumbai. She later announced that the collection was available from Woolworths stores for purchase.
Awards
In May, B received the Inspiration and Influence award at the Global Social Awards in Prague, Czech Republic. She was accompanied by her cousin Pinky Girl with whom she celebrated her win.
Moghel also secured her name when she was awarded with E! People's Choice Award in October.
Matheba is the winner of the inaugural African Influencer of the Year category, beating out stiff competition from across the continent including local favourites musician Cassper Nyovest and TV presenter Minnie Dlamini. Nominees from further afield included Diamond Platnumz, Davido, WizKid, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.
With all her accomplishments, Bongang told fans that she had plans to move to the U.S in January next year after hosting the Sun Met.