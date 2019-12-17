Lungisa Xhamela on the loneliness of leaving Idols SA

Three years after bursting onto the scene with his run on Idols SA, Lungisa Xhamela is trying to shake off the tag that comes from competing in the competition.

Lungisa dropped his album My Heart to Your Soul in September and told TshisaLIVE that his sound is different now to what it was during the competition.

He said that the change was part of him trying to shake off the Idols SA tag.

You definitely try to shake off the tag of Idols SA contestant. To shake it off I have gone a different route. Trying to rebrand myself outside what people saw on the show.”

He said that he had grown a lot from his time on the competition.

“During the competition, I didn't really know who I was musically. As soon as I took time off after the show, I realised that I am actually really into the RnB and afro-soul sound. Now people can say this is Lungisa Xhamela, not just Lungisa Xhamela from Idols SA.”

He said that the biggest challenge was going from being in front of thousands of fans every week to having to look out for yourself.

“You have to carry on with that momentum from the show. I have managed to do that. I have taken my fans with me on the journey and asked them to stick with me, and they have.”

The star will be going home to the Eastern Cape for Christmas and is excited to spend time with his family.

“My family is everything and I will be spending time with them. All of my best memories come from Christmas spent with them.”