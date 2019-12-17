Sarah Langa has got degrees! And she ain’t afraid to flaunt it

Sarah Langa served her haters the hottest dish ever for calling her an “airhead”.

It seems Sarah not only slays her outfits, but the books as well. The influencer shared on social media that she had passed her post-grad degree with more than one distinction.

Sarah told her haters their negativity was what kept her going, as she had archived all the hate tweets she had received.

“Angithi y'all were saying I’m a dumb*ss slay queen. Don't forget to add with degrees and distinctions to that while you are at it because while y'all were subtweeting me I searched for you & saved you for this day. Thank you for giving me purpose and drive. If God wills one day I will throw a PhD in there too.