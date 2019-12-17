TshisaLIVE

Sarah Langa has got degrees! And she ain’t afraid to flaunt it

'Why would I lie about being a Wits graduate?!'

17 December 2019 - 12:37 By Masego Seemela
Influencer and blogger Sarah Langa has another degree.
Image: Instagram/Sarah Langa Mackay

Sarah Langa served her haters the hottest dish ever for calling her an “airhead”. 

It seems Sarah not only slays her outfits, but the books as well. The influencer shared on social media that she had passed her post-grad degree with more than one distinction.

Sarah told her haters their negativity was what kept her going, as she had archived all the hate tweets she had received.

“Angithi y'all were saying I’m a dumb*ss slay queen. Don't forget to add with degrees and distinctions to that while you are at it because while y'all were subtweeting me I searched for you & saved you for this day. Thank you for giving me purpose and drive. If God wills one day I will throw a PhD in there too.

She rubbed in her hate's faces that she has distinctions to her name.

“Honey post grad degree done with distinctions, honey. Not one distinction ... distinctions. A lady with degrees, honey. Not a degree ... degrees!” she added.

However, a tweep tried to rain on Sarah's parade, saying the influencer had an HD picture for every moment of her life except those in which she had achieved degrees.

Boy, did Sarah pull out the files that she had indeed bagged her degree, leaving the tweep speechless.

You’re being unnecessary! Why would I lie about being a Wits graduate?!”

