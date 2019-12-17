Shimza and PH did it! Pair break world record and have Mzansi stannin
Shimza and DJ PH have made history for DJing non-stop for 72-hours.
At first, it seemed impossible for fans to believe that Shimza and PH were planning to break the record with the longest set played in the world, but on Sunday the duo got the job done, making Mzansi proud.
“It felt good breaking the record. Honestly didn’t think it would have such a big impact, but as we started I could see how people really wanted to see that thing happen. The support from friends, family and people who follow us was amazing, that’s what kept us going most of the time,” Shimza told TshisaLIVE after breaking the record.
The record-breaking set was part of the duo's Unstoppable Extreme Energy Experience which started on Thursday at Icon in Soweto.
Shimza said he prepared for the set by going to the gym months before, so that his body could take the pain of standing for long hours. “It was not easy but I think if I didn’t gym before that, I would have been more tired and defeated.
“We took five-to-six-hour sleeping breaks while the other would push a five-to-six-hour set, we’d play back-to-back for about three to four, then take one-hour to two-hour naps and toilet breaks in between.”
@iam_ph and @Shimza01 dj set world record 72 hours 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/7XYQPqqkFz— 💊💊Nkomo, Mntungwa (@Likhovic_Gazi) December 16, 2019
After inviting people to come through and join them as they played their set, Shimza and PH both took to social media to thank fans for giving them the support they needed. They said the support kept them going.
Hungry, sleep deprived and in need of rest, Shimza and PH embraced each other at the end with a hug. It was a motivating moment to remember.
Shimmy! We did it! That was epic #KeepTheEnergy @ExtremeEnergySA @Shimza01 pic.twitter.com/6ywg49hLpc— #PartyWithpH Faki’volume boi (@iam_ph) December 15, 2019
Shout to everybody who showed us overwhelming support on the socials! You are the real MVP’s. #KeepTheEnergy @ExtremeEnergySA @Shimza01 @IconSoweto pic.twitter.com/lPV0pY7O0a— #PartyWithpH Faki’volume boi (@iam_ph) December 16, 2019
Finish line in less than an hour 🏁 😭 @iam_ph let’s go!!! #KeepTheEnergy #ExtremeEnergy #Unstoppable #WorldRecordBoys 71 hours pic.twitter.com/zl0vZtIrbj— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) December 15, 2019
Feeling overwhelmed by the support, PH took to Twitter thanking people who came through to the club and gave them support.
“Haven’t had a chance to tweet properly! Thank you so much to everyone who came to Icon. That was genuinely the best party I've been to in a long time! I got to show off my god-given talent and it was so fun. Bekumnandi f*cked up, yho!”
Colleagues in the industry and the rest of Mzansi couldn't help but celebrate the two DJs' victory.
Welldone @Shimza01! Welldone @iam_ph! Record broken! Y’all have started December from scratch. Mega proud!! #Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/q5OD9pz7sD— #justdance (@moflavadj) December 15, 2019
CONGRATS BOYS!!! DAMN PROUD OF YOU SETTING THE #B2BdjSetWorldRecord @iam_ph @Shimza01 🥳🕺🏾💪🏾🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pCnksqfRFF— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) December 15, 2019
72 Hours non stop back to back!!! THEY DID IT!!! Congratulationse mates @iam_ph @Shimza01 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EpxoKbUz4p— Black Ace ♠️ (@LuloCafe) December 15, 2019
4 hours away from the finish line. My roommate coming back in a bit. Check IG story 🤣🤣🤣 cc @Shimza01 @iam_ph pic.twitter.com/4aQa7txJw6— 🇿🇦 It’s Capital 🇿🇦 (@DJCapital90) December 15, 2019
Congratulations to @Shimza01 & @iam_ph for breaking a world record for the longest DJ set in the WORLD #KeepTheEnergy 🙌 https://t.co/XYogTtiRWl— Olly Ocean (@Olly_Ocean) December 15, 2019
Congratulations again boizin! An amazing feat. You guys are now World Record Holders. Great works guys! @VinylAngel— Buzwe (@buzwepama) December 15, 2019