Shimza and PH did it! Pair break world record and have Mzansi stannin

Shimza and DJ PH have made history for DJing non-stop for 72-hours.

At first, it seemed impossible for fans to believe that Shimza and PH were planning to break the record with the longest set played in the world, but on Sunday the duo got the job done, making Mzansi proud.

“It felt good breaking the record. Honestly didn’t think it would have such a big impact, but as we started I could see how people really wanted to see that thing happen. The support from friends, family and people who follow us was amazing, that’s what kept us going most of the time,” Shimza told TshisaLIVE after breaking the record.

The record-breaking set was part of the duo's Unstoppable Extreme Energy Experience which started on Thursday at Icon in Soweto.

Shimza said he prepared for the set by going to the gym months before, so that his body could take the pain of standing for long hours. “It was not easy but I think if I didn’t gym before that, I would have been more tired and defeated.

“We took five-to-six-hour sleeping breaks while the other would push a five-to-six-hour set, we’d play back-to-back for about three to four, then take one-hour to two-hour naps and toilet breaks in between.”