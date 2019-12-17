TshisaLIVE

Unathi gets real about depression: 'When it creeps in, you sabotage yourself a lot more'

17 December 2019 - 06:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Unathi has opened up about depression and using alcohol as a coping mechanism.
Image: Instagram/Unathi Msengana

In 2019, a number of local and international celebrities opened up about mental health.

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi is the latest to speak about her struggles with depression. 

In an interview on MyTruth's webisode, an emotional Unathi spoke about her illness and going through a divorce in the public eye.

“Depression is smart. It's not going to announce itself and say, 'Hi I am here'. 

“When it creeps in, you sleep a lot more, you sabotage yourself a lot more and you consume substances that allow you to be dependent more,” said Unathi.

On her divorce from Thomas “Badboy T” Msengana and her support system at the time, Unathi said she didn't realise the importance of it because she was broken.

She said alcohol became one of her survival tools.

News about the couple's split became public in 2017, when Thomas was allegedly discovered to be “sexting” another woman.

“To me, those things didn't even matter because I was so broken,” said Unathi.

“You are in survival mode, firstly. I instantly developed a dependency on alcohol.

“I went to the bottle because I needed to cope, whether it was mourning the loss of the love of my life while I had to see him every day.

Watch the full video below:

X