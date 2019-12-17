Unathi gets real about depression: 'When it creeps in, you sabotage yourself a lot more'

In 2019, a number of local and international celebrities opened up about mental health.

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi is the latest to speak about her struggles with depression.

In an interview on MyTruth's webisode, an emotional Unathi spoke about her illness and going through a divorce in the public eye.

“Depression is smart. It's not going to announce itself and say, 'Hi I am here'.

“When it creeps in, you sleep a lot more, you sabotage yourself a lot more and you consume substances that allow you to be dependent more,” said Unathi.