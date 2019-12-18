Emtee’s struggles to independence

Despite being hesitant, 2019 was the year rapper Emtee took his music career into his own hands and went independent.

Emtee hogged headlines for much of the year after he made it clear that he wanted to leave Ambitiouz Entertainment.

It all started when the rapper took to Twitter to share the hashtag #FreeEmtee and listed some of his frustrations with the label, including being told who he could and couldn't work with.

Emtee later confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he was looking to leave the label, but said he wanted it to be “as clean as possible”.

While it would be nearly two months until he officially announced his departure from the label, the rapper was getting used to the idea of being independent.

“Being independent isn’t for someone like me. I need people around me. I need to know where I'm going and what I am doing. I am just good at making music. That is what I focus on. I let other people do the rest,” he said.

He teased that he had labels inquiring after him but wasn't about to spill the tea.

“People have been talking to me, wanting to help, but I don't want to focus on that at the moment. I want to focus on Ambitiouz and making sure we can come to an agreement.”

Emtee left the label in August and said he was focusing on the future of African Trap Movement (ATM). his crew which also includes Sjava and Saudi.

The pair have remained at the label, with Saudi telling TshisaLIVE that he is proud of his friend for taking such a big step.

“He was not appreciated enough for what he did for the company and that is a fact. I think it was a learning curve for the whole company and if they do not pay attention to it they will make the same mistake again,” Saudi said.