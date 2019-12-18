Fans concerned for Babes Wodumo after ‘skinny’ snap goes viral

Babes Wodumo made it on the Twitter trends list again on Wednesday, after fans shared their concern about her dramatic weight loss.

Babes became a topic of discussion after a picture of her looking skinny went viral.

In the picture, the Wololo hitmaker is with her bae, Mampintsha, at Havana Music Cafe wearing short pants, a bikini top and jacket.

What surprised fans the most was how thin the singer appears to be, with many speculating on the reasons for the weight loss.