From fights in planes to making the rich list: Mihlali's big year

If 2019 was a person it may very well look like Mihlali.

The YouTuber burst beyond the video service this year to really dominate our TLs and headlines.

Sis was steaming up the feeds with her holiday snaps all year long but caused a real stir in May when she slammed low-cost airline FlySafair and labelled of one of the airline’s staff a racist.

Sis claimed she and her friends had been called “animals” while on a FlySafair flight simply because they were “loud”.

“I didn’t know it was against the law to speak on a flight. I mean, if you have an issue with hearing black people’s voices, buy a private jet ... I can’t believe we have to deal with such treatment in 2019 for being black, I’m so disappointed,” she wrote in a social media caption.