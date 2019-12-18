From fights in planes to making the rich list: Mihlali's big year
If 2019 was a person it may very well look like Mihlali.
The YouTuber burst beyond the video service this year to really dominate our TLs and headlines.
Sis was steaming up the feeds with her holiday snaps all year long but caused a real stir in May when she slammed low-cost airline FlySafair and labelled of one of the airline’s staff a racist.
Sis claimed she and her friends had been called “animals” while on a FlySafair flight simply because they were “loud”.
“I didn’t know it was against the law to speak on a flight. I mean, if you have an issue with hearing black people’s voices, buy a private jet ... I can’t believe we have to deal with such treatment in 2019 for being black, I’m so disappointed,” she wrote in a social media caption.
Mihlali and the airline later released a joint statement claiming that “there were some unfortunate misunderstandings on both sides” but that discrimination is an issue that SA needs to work on eradicating.
Soon after that it was business as usual as Mihlali topped the trends list for snaps of her booty.
She brought the slips to prove her influence in the game when in August she landed a spot on the global Instagram rich list.
Mihlali took the 135th spot, charging about R25,000 for every Instagram post, according to UK-based media company Hopper HQ.
The only other South African on the list was model Candice Swanepoel, who was placed 49th, charging about R684,000 for every post.
She told her followers that people had always questioned whether she could make money doing make-up tutorials on YouTube and now she was showing her haters.
“I remember during a prayer meeting in church, we asked each other what we wanted to become and I said I want to be a beautician, and everyone asked how I'd make money out of that. It's something I struggled with until I was in matric.”
She spent some of her hard-earned coins on a new car for her mom, a Jaguar F-Pace,
My biggest blessing in life is to make you proud and I pray I can continue to do so. I know what unconditional love and genuine support is because of you, thank you for being the best mother anyone could ever ask for. You are the strongest, and the most selfless person I know and for that I truly believe you deserve every blessing coming your way. Here’s a gift of appreciation from me to you, love you loads momzo ♥️😘
She also got tongues wagging when she shared a snap of her at the Singapore Grand Prix in September and joked that F1 champion Lewis Hamilton had taken it.
So does this mean Lewis Hamilton is dating @mihlalii_n ? pic.twitter.com/BxYdqmV2p5— 𝑵𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒂🦄 (@mrswick__) September 22, 2019
Her style was appreciated at both the Feather Awards, where she won Socialite of the Year, and the SA Style Awards, where she won the Next Big Thing award.