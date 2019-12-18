Kabza or Zinhle? The battle for Song of the Year heats up
And here’s who the streets want
As the year draws to an end, fans are grabbing out the bones and crystal balls to predict what will be Song of the Year.
The contest for the party season's most popular song has been going for a while, but reached a new level this week when Ukhozi FM unveiled its Song of the Year contenders.
The list includes Samthing Soweto, Kabza de Small, Maphorisa, DJ Zinhle, Ntencane, DJ Tira, Sami-Tee, TNS and Blaq Diamond, to name a few.
Top 10 song of the year list on your favourite Radio station is out— GIFTSA (@IAMGIFTSA) December 17, 2019
Vote for your favourite @ukhozi_fm pic.twitter.com/WtJoYdPm4f
Soon the internet was in meltdown mode, as fans slammed the list for not including more Maphorisa and Kabza tracks.
Fans of the two pointed out that their songs had been the soundtrack to Dezemba so far and pushed for one of the duo's hits to take the crown.
This list has been trash ever since van Damme made song of the year shame ... Maphorisa and kabza should be headlining this list— De gal womZulu (@Mandy_D5) December 17, 2019
Samthing Soweto ft. DJmaphorisa, Kabza De Small 🎶 Akulaleki👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/FU2F2CVSvt— Potego (@PotegoMakaveli) December 17, 2019
Kabza De Small Le Dj Maphorisa will be trending for the rest of Decemeber, these guys are really the groove of this festive pic.twitter.com/156ZsT8edp— TiagoCreative 📸🎬🎥 (@TiagoCreative) December 17, 2019
Is it safe to say this year 2019, was Kabza & DJ Maphorisa's year, oro it's still early?? 🤔 #BaseHottestMCs pic.twitter.com/OHekmOQOuG— Tautona® (@MrMogomotsi) December 12, 2019
Anyway, Kabza De Small is artist of 2019 by a long shot. Him and Phorry.— IG: heartyandhomecooked ✨ (@Silindokuhle_) December 17, 2019
I don't know if tribalism or what that #UMLILO track doesn't deserve to be in top 10 I mean Kabza and Maphorisa have been consistent through out the year with hit tracks pic.twitter.com/bewLlbSy0u— France (@francefortune_) December 18, 2019
The DJ Zinhle stans were also out in full force, promoting their queen and crowning Umlilo the number one song of the festive season.
Let us do the right 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#Umlilo #UMLILO4SOTY pic.twitter.com/F498qZVWnY— #UMLILO OUT NOW 🔥🔥❤❤ (@MVZZLESA) December 17, 2019
Here’s your Song of the year #Umlilo4SOTY pic.twitter.com/pIj1jvDfLn— Sibz (@sibzE) December 16, 2019
Don't let someone tell you otherwise, Umlilo by DJ Zinhle is the best song of the year.— Lemor (@EmperorG24) December 18, 2019
#UMLILO credit must go to the producer and singer who made magic. I will vote for the song to be song of The year coz I believe New talent deserve a chance. pic.twitter.com/dmTNxPtSrz— Bucks Da Gooner (@GoonerBucks) December 18, 2019
This is how I'mma going to enter 2020 👣very unstoppable! Ngivutha #Umlilo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @DJZinhle sikanje 👣 pic.twitter.com/zZkpKIMIaj— Master Mind RSA 🇿🇦 (@mastermind_rsa) December 17, 2019
Umlilo has beeen trending. Also, she hasn’t moved out of the top 5 on iTunes ever since she released umlilo, umlilo is also the most played and streamed song on the orthority charts. https://t.co/STkL2aS03N pic.twitter.com/dXhTvk94Co— Sibz (@sibzE) December 18, 2019
Umlilo is definitely Song of the year🙌🏽 https://t.co/KWpTF5PgWs— MJ Ncube (CEO of Migeu Holdings) (@MJ_Ncube) December 17, 2019
Others joked that load-shedding or that track you Bluetoothed from yours friend's phone should be song of the year.
Song of The Year❤️— 6LACK ChYnA 😎 (@JustFoza) December 18, 2019
AUD-20191011-WA0018💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/FBCp2cKZbD
Song of the year is from— kèlow Christopher 💭 (@kelow_C) December 18, 2019
Dj Eskom feat rain & wet coal -load shedding 😂😂
Angeke ngirase nani pic.twitter.com/L8QtVjuAdH