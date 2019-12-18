TshisaLIVE

Kabza or Zinhle? The battle for Song of the Year heats up

And here’s who the streets want

18 December 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Fans are torn between Kabza de Small and DJ Zinhle's songs.
Image: Supplied (Kabza de Small) and Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape (DJ Zinhle).

As the year draws to an end, fans are grabbing out the bones and crystal balls to predict what will be Song of the Year.

The contest for the party season's most popular song has been going for a while, but reached a new level this week when Ukhozi FM unveiled its Song of the Year contenders.

The list includes Samthing Soweto, Kabza de Small, Maphorisa, DJ Zinhle, Ntencane, DJ Tira, Sami-Tee, TNS and Blaq Diamond, to name a few.

Soon the internet was in meltdown mode, as fans slammed the list for not including more Maphorisa and Kabza tracks.

Fans of the two pointed out that their songs had been the soundtrack to Dezemba so far and pushed for one of the duo's hits to take the crown.

The DJ Zinhle stans were also out in full force, promoting their queen and crowning Umlilo the number one song of the festive season.

Others joked that load-shedding or that track you Bluetoothed from yours friend's phone should be song of the year.

