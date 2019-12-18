WATCH | Beyhive impressed with Zozibini's rendition of this Beyoncé song
Talk about being multitalented! Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's singing is what the Beyhive is here for.
Zozibini continues to prove that she's a jack of all trades and Mzansi can't help but stan.
With her busy schedule since winning Miss Universe on December 8, Zozibini shared an Instagram Story of her slaying Beyoncé's Sandcastles, from the album Lemonade.
Channelling her inner Bey, Zozibini captioned the post: “Me: I really have to wash my face and sleep. I've got a long day tomorrow. Also me: Girl, channel your inner Beyoncé!”
Miss Universe @zozitunzi is MOLTITALENTED, she can sing too 🙆♂️😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/4rGd3DLD0k— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) December 17, 2019
Since then, fans have been in awe of the beauty's voice and have grown even more fond of her.
She sings better than abanye abantu whose names I won’t mention😩😩— Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) December 17, 2019
That's something she did as a Miss Universe Pageant. Trust me, I saw the videos. 😁😁😁🏃🏃🏃🏃💨— Recommendations (@Reco_Mendations) December 18, 2019
This is not the first time videos of Miss Universe singing have surfaced. Last week, fans were surprised when a video of her singing Nobody But You by Elle Tisane did the rounds.
So we have a singing #MissUniverseSouthAfrica2019 mabethunana... #ZozibiniTunzi pic.twitter.com/dmUcdbiuAH— Dumza Maswana (@dumzamaswana) December 10, 2019
In another, Zozibini sings Jennifer Hudson‘s Giving Myself.