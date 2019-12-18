TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Beyhive impressed with Zozibini's rendition of this Beyoncé song

18 December 2019 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi can sing, y'all.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Talk about being multitalented! Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's singing is what the Beyhive is here for.

Zozibini continues to prove that she's a jack of all trades and Mzansi can't help but stan.

With her busy schedule since winning Miss Universe on December 8, Zozibini shared an Instagram Story of her slaying Beyoncé's Sandcastles, from the album Lemonade.

Channelling her inner Bey, Zozibini captioned the post: “Me: I really have to wash my face and sleep. I've got a long day tomorrow. Also me: Girl, channel your inner Beyoncé!”

Since then, fans have been in awe of the beauty's voice and have grown even more fond of her.

This is not the first time videos of Miss Universe singing have surfaced. Last week, fans were surprised when a video of her singing Nobody But You by Elle Tisane did the rounds.

In another, Zozibini sings Jennifer Hudson‘s Giving Myself.

