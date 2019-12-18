WATCH | Beyhive impressed with Zozibini's rendition of this Beyoncé song

Talk about being multitalented! Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's singing is what the Beyhive is here for.

Zozibini continues to prove that she's a jack of all trades and Mzansi can't help but stan.

With her busy schedule since winning Miss Universe on December 8, Zozibini shared an Instagram Story of her slaying Beyoncé's Sandcastles, from the album Lemonade.

Channelling her inner Bey, Zozibini captioned the post: “Me: I really have to wash my face and sleep. I've got a long day tomorrow. Also me: Girl, channel your inner Beyoncé!”