WATCH | Moshe surprises his mom with a new TV
If “winning at life and sharing the spoils” was a person it would totes be Moshe Ndiki!
The TV star has had an amazing 2019 and wants to spread the love to those close to him, like his mom.
When the two went shopping this week, his mom fell head over heels in love with a smart TV. You know, the kind that has Netflix pre-installed and you can surf the internet?
Anyway, she resigned herself to maybe getting it next year, only for Moshe to surprise her with it!
It was too much for “Moshelle Obama's” mom, who broke down and cried.
In a video of the moment, the star's mom can be seen wiping tears from her eyes while the camera pans from her to a TV and decoder.
Surprised my mom with a new smart TV after she said I can get it for her next year , she saw it today and she fell In love with it , who am I not to gift her right now , rhaaaaa Merry Christmas mamawam, soze uswelento ndisaphila ♥️ I love you , nanko umtnu elila eMall 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MpIe9MH2JC— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) December 17, 2019
The video was shared online and soon had fans gushing over Moshe's relationship with his mom and his sweet gesture.
Moshe is giving the role of celebrity in society a whole new meaning pic.twitter.com/hyMGNg9v3B— Thato Rula (@lesilorula1) December 17, 2019
I'm in tears 😘😘😘😘. Lots of love mtase may God continue blessing you.— 💋💙Nande💙💋 (@Nande_Bongoza) December 17, 2019
😢😢😢 she said after everything and you bought it for her namhlanje— Sharon Sibeko (@sibeko_sharon) December 17, 2019
God bless you for taking extra care of ur earthly angel ❤❤❤❤❤❤— #EachDayAsItComes❤❤❤ (@BlackBataphly) December 17, 2019
The gift comes just weeks after he bought his mom a house.
He took to Instagram earlier this month to share a screenshot of the letter of registration of transfer for the home.
He also penned a letter to his mom and said he was grateful to have her as his pillar of strength.
Earlier this year, Moshe bought an apartment and a car. He took to Twitter in May to share a snap of him with his new car, a Jeep Wrangler. Two months later, he posted a screenshot of an e-mail congratulating him on the purchase of a new home.
In an interview on Metro FM earlier this year, Moshe opened up about a time when he went broke and struggled to get gigs.
“In 2017, I found myself unemployed again. I was like cool, what am I going to do now? I didn't panic because God wouldn't take me this far to leave me. Let me just chill and create.”