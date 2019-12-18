TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Moshe surprises his mom with a new TV

18 December 2019 - 09:13 By Kyle Zeeman
Moshe is really spoiling his mom.
Moshe is really spoiling his mom.
Image: Moshe Ndiki's Instagram

If “winning at life and sharing the spoils” was a person it would totes be Moshe Ndiki!

The TV star has had an amazing 2019 and wants to spread the love to those close to him, like his mom.

When the two went shopping this week, his mom fell head over heels in love with a smart TV. You know, the kind that has Netflix pre-installed and you can surf the internet?

Anyway, she resigned herself to maybe getting it next year, only for Moshe to surprise her with it!

It was too much for “Moshelle Obama's” mom, who broke down and cried.

In a video of the moment, the star's mom can be seen wiping tears from her eyes while the camera pans from her to a TV and decoder.

The video was shared online and soon had fans gushing over Moshe's relationship with his mom and his sweet gesture.

The gift comes just weeks after he bought his mom a house.

He took to Instagram earlier this month to share a screenshot of the letter of registration of transfer for the home.

He also penned a letter to his mom and said he was grateful to have her as his pillar of strength.

Earlier this year, Moshe bought an apartment and a car. He took to Twitter in May to share a snap of him with his new car, a Jeep Wrangler. Two months later, he posted a screenshot of an e-mail congratulating him on the purchase of a new home.

In an interview on Metro FM earlier this year, Moshe opened up about a time when he went broke and struggled to get gigs.

“In 2017, I found myself unemployed again. I was like cool, what am I going to do now? I didn't panic because God wouldn't take me this far to leave me. Let me just chill and create.”

MORE

Moshe buys his mom a new home and pens emotionally-charged letter

"Remember when I said to you I’d buy you a house by the beach? Yeah, this is for that time"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

First a car, now a house! Moshe stays shining & the internet wants to stan forever

Moshe wins life. Game over.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

WATCH | Moshe on being engaged: I'm with someone that I know I belong with

"It feels different. You breath different. You talk different."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Connie Ferguson's TikTok dance moves are on steroids TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Black Coffee apologises to fans after weather wreaks havoc at Music is ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Somizi's predictions that Zozibini would win Miss Universe were spot on TshisaLIVE
  4. Amapiano is a lifestyle! Here are five of your faves jamming to the tunes TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang questioned Sho Madjozi’s rap credentials and sis came with slips TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X