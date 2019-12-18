WATCH | Moshe surprises his mom with a new TV

If “winning at life and sharing the spoils” was a person it would totes be Moshe Ndiki!

The TV star has had an amazing 2019 and wants to spread the love to those close to him, like his mom.

When the two went shopping this week, his mom fell head over heels in love with a smart TV. You know, the kind that has Netflix pre-installed and you can surf the internet?

Anyway, she resigned herself to maybe getting it next year, only for Moshe to surprise her with it!

It was too much for “Moshelle Obama's” mom, who broke down and cried.

In a video of the moment, the star's mom can be seen wiping tears from her eyes while the camera pans from her to a TV and decoder.