TshisaLIVE

Ann Masina on being told she's 'too fat' for roles

19 December 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Opera singer Ann Masina opens up about being body shamed.
Opera singer Ann Masina opens up about being body shamed.
Image: Facebook

Internationally renowned SA opera singer Ann Masina is determined to fight against those who body shame and bully her, including while playing the role of Saartjie Baartman in the hit theatre show Venus vs Modernity.

The plus-sized singer played the lead role alongside award-winning poet Lebo Mashile.

The production explores the links between Saartjie’s experiences on show in Europe with the modern day struggles of body issues, gender based violence and sexuality.

The star told TshisaLIVE that she has often been discriminated against because of her weight and said it even reared its ugly head while performing the thought-provoking piece.

“I was on stage and there was a couple filming me. They were zooming in on my body, just my body, and making remarks about my size. I felt in that moment like Saartjie would have.”

She said the incident left her disgusted and determined to speak out.

“I was not being appreciated for my talents. I had been relegated to an animal, a toy, an exhibit to be poked at and made fun of. I was not human in that moment and in 2019, that cannot be accepted. We cannot be silent” she said.

Ann added that her weight had seen her being bullied, contributed to her marriage falling apart and being told to her face that she was too fat to perform on certain projects.

“I have often felt like I am judged. There was this one incident where I was auditioning for a part in a project and when I finished auditioning the director told me bluntly; 'You have a beautiful voice but I cannot cast you because you are too fat.”

She said it made her feel she was being judged for her weight and not her talent.

“It is horrible. Suddenly you don't get cast because of how you look. It shows me that I am not my voice but I am my body." 

'I let my anger get the better of me' - Davido apologises for body shaming

The star was caught in the middle of a social media storm recently.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Gigi Lamayne hits out over body shaming insults

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has hit back at critics who called her an attention seeker and body shamed her over a post of herself lying on the floor in a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

There's barely any work for plus-size models in SA: Thick Leeyonce

The social media celeb talks being a body positive role model, 'thin-shaming' and more
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Zozibini Tunzi speaks to Trevor Noah about racism, gender-based ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans concerned for Babes Wodumo after ‘skinny’ snap goes viral TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Beyhive impressed with Zozibini's rendition of this Beyoncé song TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Connie Ferguson's TikTok dance moves are on steroids TshisaLIVE
  5. Kabza or Zinhle? The battle for Song of the Year heats up TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X