Cassper defends Babes Wodumo: Her personal issues have ruined her name, not her talent

Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on the debate surrounding Babes Wodumo after a snap of the star looking skinny went viral this week.

Babes found herself trending on Twitter for much of Wednesday after the picture of her and Mampintsha at a club was shared by users. In the snap, the Wololo star is seen crouching slightly while performing.

Many were concerned with how thin the singer appears to be and speculated on the reasons for the weight loss.

As the conversation dominated TLs, Cassper took to his page to encourage people to look beyond Babes' personal issues and acknowledge her talent.

“Babes is still an amazing talent. Her personal issues have only ruined her name but not her talent. That, you can never take from her.”

He said that Babes “is and forever will be a superstar” and he would still book her for events.