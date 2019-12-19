TshisaLIVE

Cassper defends Babes Wodumo: Her personal issues have ruined her name, not her talent

19 December 2019 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest says Mzansi needs to put some respect on Babes' talent.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on the debate surrounding Babes Wodumo after a snap of the star looking skinny went viral this week.

Babes found herself trending on Twitter for much of Wednesday after the picture of her and Mampintsha at a club was shared by users. In the snap, the Wololo star is seen crouching slightly while performing.

Many were concerned with how thin the singer appears to be and speculated on the reasons for the weight loss.

As the conversation dominated TLs, Cassper took to his page to encourage people to look beyond Babes' personal issues and acknowledge her talent.

“Babes is still an amazing talent. Her personal issues have only ruined her name but not her talent. That, you can never take from her.”

He said that Babes “is and forever will be a superstar” and he would still book her for events.

TV host and chef Lorna Maseko also weighed in, praying that Babes would be surrounded by people who love her and “carry her out of this mess”.

“My heart really goes out to Babes Wodumo and whatever is going on in her life. We have a culture of kicking a dog when it’s down and almost celebrating people’s downfalls. I really pray she has people that love her and will carry her out of this mess — honestly!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, a controversial Twitter account in Babes' name asked fans to pray for her and said she would still be judged even after her death.

The account caused a stir earlier this year when it tweeted several controversial statements, including comments slamming international star Davido and blaming Nigerians for the drug scourge in SA.

The star later distanced herself from the account, claiming on Instagram that it had been hacked and it was not her tweeting.

TshisaLIVE
