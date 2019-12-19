Cassper’s team reveals that #FillUp stage costs more than R8m

Like all of the stages before it, it was imposing ... and expensive.

When a fan came calling for a similar set-up at the upcoming We Back Home Festival, Cassper's manager T-Lee Moiloa dropped some financial files.

T-Lee claimed that the #FillUp stage is R8.3m, excluding extras, and takes a rotating crew of 50 people seven days to build.

“Brother, that stage is R8,300,000 with additional random costs. Crew of 50 per shift to build, 2 x shifts per day, you cater and provide accommodation for all. Seven days straight. Basically minimum cover charge has to be R600 for 15,000 capacity venue just for stage,” he explained.