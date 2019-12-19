TshisaLIVE

POLL | Who do you think 2019's song of the year should go to?

19 December 2019 - 12:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Fans are torn between Kabza de Small and DJ Zinhle's songs.
Fans are torn between Kabza de Small and DJ Zinhle's songs.
Image: Supplied (Kabza de Small) and Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape (DJ Zinhle).

Social media is buzzing right now as fans and music lovers try to predict what will be the Song of the Year.

From AmaPiano's Kabza De Small dominating the music scene this year to DJ Zinhle, the internet is having a meltdown about who deserves the title.

So who will take the title this year?

To top things off, Ukhozi FM's list of contenders this year has been met with backlash from social media users.

The list includes Samthing Soweto, Kabza de Small, Maphorisa, DJ Zinhle, Ntencane, DJ Tira, Sami-Tee, TNS and Blaq Diamond, to name a few.

This is not the first time the radio station has been accused of showing favouritism to its “own”.

Last year's song of the year divided the nation after Ukhozi FM announced Prince Kaybee and Busiswa’s Banomoya as its song of the year and placed King Monada’s Malwedhe in third place.

While the announcement was celebrated by some, others said the only reason KwaZulu-Natal people did not vote for King Monada was because he was from Limpopo.

Hitting back at the tribalism debate at the time, Prince Kaybee said he didn't understand how the song of the year vote was about tribalism, as he was not Zulu.

MORE

Prince Kaybee responds to tribalism claims over his Song of the Year victory

Even Arthur Mafokate weighed in on tribalism in the industry.
