POLL | Who do you think 2019's song of the year should go to?
Social media is buzzing right now as fans and music lovers try to predict what will be the Song of the Year.
From AmaPiano's Kabza De Small dominating the music scene this year to DJ Zinhle, the internet is having a meltdown about who deserves the title.
So who will take the title this year?
To top things off, Ukhozi FM's list of contenders this year has been met with backlash from social media users.
The list includes Samthing Soweto, Kabza de Small, Maphorisa, DJ Zinhle, Ntencane, DJ Tira, Sami-Tee, TNS and Blaq Diamond, to name a few.
Iphumile iTop-10 yangempela vota njengamanje! #UkhoziNYE2019 Sibadala kulegame Abanye abathule! pic.twitter.com/Ce2czyoyAp— Ukhozi FM Official (@ukhozi_fm) December 17, 2019
AmaPiano have dominated the music scene this year. Shame on Ukhozi FM for pushing an agenda here.— Lethu (@LethuMkhwanazi) December 17, 2019
UKhozi FM doesn't even have 1 Maphorisa / Kabza Da Small song in their Top 10. I told ya'll Zulu people are loyal to their own— Si6usiso (@Si6usiso) December 17, 2019
Ukhozi FM top Ten Song of the Year is out— Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) December 18, 2019
King Monada didn't make their list
Makhadzi didn't make their list
Only Master KG ka Jerusalem
Sho Majozi didn't make their list.
Where is Thobela FM and Motsweding FM top 10 lists
I want to see something pic.twitter.com/xZhCT1qlaK
This is not the first time the radio station has been accused of showing favouritism to its “own”.
Last year's song of the year divided the nation after Ukhozi FM announced Prince Kaybee and Busiswa’s Banomoya as its song of the year and placed King Monada’s Malwedhe in third place.
While the announcement was celebrated by some, others said the only reason KwaZulu-Natal people did not vote for King Monada was because he was from Limpopo.
Hitting back at the tribalism debate at the time, Prince Kaybee said he didn't understand how the song of the year vote was about tribalism, as he was not Zulu.