POLL | Who do you think 2019's song of the year should go to?

This is not the first time the radio station has been accused of showing favouritism to its “own”.

Last year's song of the year divided the nation after Ukhozi FM announced Prince Kaybee and Busiswa’s Banomoya as its song of the year and placed King Monada’s Malwedhe in third place.

While the announcement was celebrated by some, others said the only reason KwaZulu-Natal people did not vote for King Monada was because he was from Limpopo.

Hitting back at the tribalism debate at the time, Prince Kaybee said he didn't understand how the song of the year vote was about tribalism, as he was not Zulu.