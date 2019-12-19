Rouge is gatvol: I won’t jump on stage if you say my name wrong

She didn't serve piping hot tea on any MCs, but it was clear that she was not playing with this thing.

The star has worked hard to make a name for herself and two months ago told TshisaLIVE that she was focusing on showing a different side of her music. She said she was putting the rapping aside for a while to focus on singing.

“A lot of people know me for my rapping, but I was singing before I was rapping. There is a whole other side of me. It is not that I am giving up hip-hop, I love it, I am just showing what else I can do. I want to do something that people will remember for a long time.”

She called it “the evolution of Rouge”.

Fans can expect to see her break a few more moves on stage this coming year. She gave them a glimpse of her skills in a video on social media this week.