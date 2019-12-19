Rouge is gatvol: I won’t jump on stage if you say my name wrong
And don't even think of hyping another artist before she comes on stage
Actress and rapper Rouge wants some respect on her name and has laid down some rules for those introducing her at shows.
The star is gatvol of MCs who don't make an effort at gigs and took to Twitter to lay down her conditions going into 2020..
"(I've) decided that I'm not hopping on stage if you hyping another artist right before I'm getting on stage next or if you call me Rogue or Raoosh. Miss me. Come to me correct,” she told the nation.
Decided I'm not hopping on stage if you hyping another artist right before I'm getting on stage next or if you call me Rogue or Raoosh. Miss me. Come to me correct.— #POPULARMUSICVIDEO OUT NOW (@Rouge_Rapper) December 18, 2019
If you need help with pronouncing it right, cava the video below.
She didn't serve piping hot tea on any MCs, but it was clear that she was not playing with this thing.
The star has worked hard to make a name for herself and two months ago told TshisaLIVE that she was focusing on showing a different side of her music. She said she was putting the rapping aside for a while to focus on singing.
“A lot of people know me for my rapping, but I was singing before I was rapping. There is a whole other side of me. It is not that I am giving up hip-hop, I love it, I am just showing what else I can do. I want to do something that people will remember for a long time.”
She called it “the evolution of Rouge”.
Fans can expect to see her break a few more moves on stage this coming year. She gave them a glimpse of her skills in a video on social media this week.
THEY SAID ROUGE WE WANNA SEE YOU DANCE! 🤔— #POPULARMUSICVIDEO OUT NOW (@Rouge_Rapper) December 17, 2019
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.😎#ROUGEUNIT LET THEM KNOW RT!
Shot with @huaweiza#UnlockYourWorld#nova5t pic.twitter.com/bnEtFDuZ7J